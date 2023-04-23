Glenn Ashby ends America's Cup career, eyes another world speed record

Glenn Ashby, centre, won the America's Cup three times, twice in starring roles with Team New Zealand.

Team New Zealand great Glenn Ashby has declared his America’s Cup racing days are over and he wants to push into another world speed record bid.

The 45-year-old, who won the 2010 America’s Cup with Oracle and then joined Team New Zealand where he skippered the 2017 victory in Bermuda and was key to the 2021 defence at home, is fresh off a wind-assisted world land speed record in South Australia.

Now he is targeting the world speed sailing record of 65.45 knots (121.1kph). With their technology brilliance, Team New Zealand will again be behind the speed project. Ashby’s vision is for 2025 and believes Auckland could dish up the right conditions to set a new mark.

Emirates Team NZ Pilot Glenn Ashby counts Horonuku up to record 222.4kph.

Ashby’s ongoing absence from Team New Zealand’s busy Cup training programme in Auckland led Stuff to seek out his status and the sailor, who was unparalleled in the art of wing trimming on the lightning fast boats of his generation, confirmed he wouldn’t be sailing at Barcelona 2024 and his racing days were over at this level.

He said he started feeling Auckland 2021 would be his last campaign six months before The Match with Luna Rossa.

“I was loving the journey, but I was getting to the point where I was starting to run out of gas. The buzz was gone as we tapered off the end of the performance curve,” Ahsby said.

“The racing was absolutely brilliant, but crossing the finish line to win the Cup in Auckland, I made a pact to myself that would be the last America’s Cup race I would ever do. That feeling has stuck with me.

“After 14 years going flat out, I’m just super content and satisfied with my sailing career in the Cup.”

Emirates Team NZ Glenn Ashby brought new dimensions to the art of trimming giant wingsails.

Ashby said the land speed project where he set a new world record of 225.58kph in the land yacht Horonuku had reinvigorated him.

“Having that project and working on some other foiling innovation projects and putting my finger in a few different pies, I’ve just thoroughly enjoyed the change of scenery and new challenges.

“I feel I’ve got no gas in the tank for the Cup side of things, but I have this massive enthusiasm and rejuvenated energy for these newer projects, especially the speed-related stuff where we are pushing boundaries in technology. It’s right up my alley, it feels like a whole new lease of life.

“I’d love to do a water speed sailing project. Springboarding what we have done with this land speed record, I think we are in a great position to do it.”

Ashby believed the downtime immediately after the next Cup in Barcelona would set up an ideal side project for the Team New Zealand brains trust of designers and builders.

Emirates Team NZ Glenn Ashby and his beloved land yacht Horonuku. He would like to extend that land speed record but is also eyeing a sailing speed record attempt.

He said the project had already piqued interest in the team.

“Even over the last few days there have been pens and paper come out of drawers and drawings done over coffee. It’s been really fun,” Ashby said of what a boat capable of beating the record set by Australian Paul Larsen on Vestas Sailrocket 2 in Walvis Bay, Namibia in 2012, might look like.

“There are a lot of different options. There are some tried and true things established in the past, there are new things on the table as well. The beauty of this challenge is it’s a fresh sheet of paper, and it’s up to the team, using the collective strength of the group, to come up with a design that is cutting edge and better than anyone else has done.

“The buy-in to do the speed sailing program is alive and well and, from a design and engineering perspective, it’s very much in the wheelhouse of what Team New Zealand is all about. It also allows the team to think out of the box and push boundaries in other areas.”

Ashby believes one of Team New Zealand’s regular training grounds could serve up the wind and water conditions to break the world record. He has been eyeing the area known as “The Back Paddock” between Waiheke Island and the mainland

“The Back Paddock gets short chop, so if you can build something to deal with that, you have a huge long runway and with a south-wester on the leading edge of a front coming through, you can easily get 25-35 knots,” he explained.

“If you did a good job with your design and were lucky with your wind window, it would be a potential location. To be able to do it in New Zealand would be fantastic and to be able to utilise the base and the facilities here would be great.”

Looking at his remarkable America's Cup career, Ashy rated winning the Auld Mug in Bermuda off the heartache of the dramatic loss in San Francisco four years earlier as his highlight.

“Where we came from after San Francisco, when we almost had to shut the doors with just six or eight people left, meant Bermuda was epic.

“The last Cup in Auckland when defending it with a whole new concept of boat which everyone had a hand in initiating was extremely special as well.”

Ashby still feels there is huge potential in the land yacht Horonuku to extend its world record and would like to return to South Australia at some stage when better conditions were available to try to achieve that.

Ahsby leaves the sailing team in great shape, a credit to how own leadership.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Glenn Ashby has bene thrilled to help the America’s Cup development of Peter Burling and Blair Tuke. Team New Zealand designer Dan Bernasconi is pictured left and coach Ray Davies at right.

“Seeing Pete (Burling) and Blair (Tuke), Andy(Maloney) and Josh (Junior) and all the guys coming through, they were doing the Youth America’s Cup when we were doing the AC72 in San Francisco.

“I’ve spent a lot of time with them, and I’m proud of their achievements. I’m immensely proud and satisfied with what not only the sailing team has been able to achieve, but the design, engineering and build teams as well. The team is in great shape going forward.”

Looking forward to spending more his time with his family, Ashby, an Australian who was awarded the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2019, will likely have some involvement in Barcelona 2024 where he is being lined up to join the TV commentary team.

“That would be a new challenge for me and one I’d enjoy. I think I’ve got half an idea what it’s about.”

GLENN ASHBY AT A GLANCE

America’s Cup champion: 2010 (Oracle), 2017 (Team NZ - skipper), 2021

Louis Vuitton Cup winner: 2013, 2017 (both Team NZ)

Position: wing trimmer

Olympics: Silver medal in Tornado class, Beijing 2008

Other yachting achievements: 10x A Class catamaran world champion, 3x Tornado world champion, 3x Formula 18 world champion, 1x GC32 world champion.

On land: Wind-assisted world land speed record holder (225.58kph)