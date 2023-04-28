America's Cup: Saudi Arabia to host preliminary regatta

America's Cup action will be sailed in Jeddah with a preliminary regatta set for November 30 to December 3.

Jeddah in Saudi Arabia has been confirmed to host the second America’s Cup preliminary regatta.

The Red Sea port will have the six Cup syndicates racing in the half-scale AC40 foiling monohulls from November 30 to December 3.

This will follow the opening preliminary regatta to be sailed at the Catalonian port city of Vilanova i la Geltru from September 14-17.

The move to Saudi Arabia with its human rights issues is sure to draw controversy but has the full backing of the sport’s global governing body World Sailing, which is eager to see yachting develop there.

America’s Cup organisers hopes of having the second event in Sardinia were dashed when that fell over at the last minute. They got a two-week extension to April 30 to confirm an alternative as required by the strict Cup protocol.

Up to three preliminary regattas – two involving the AC40s – were on the plans in the lead-up to the challenger selection series and the America’s Cup Match in Barcelona in September and October 2024.

Jeddah was in the final mix and a strong contender to host the actual America’s Cup but eventually lost out to Barcelona.

When Sardinia was ruled out for the preliminary regatta, the Saudis were eager to get involved at the next level.

Racing will be held just off the race village and the impressive Jeddah Yacht Club adjacent to the spectacular F1 track on Jeddah’s corniche.

JYC Marina The Jeddah Yacht Club's impressive marina will host the America's Cup syndicates.

America’s Cup Event CEO Grant Dalton is adamant the preliminary regatta can be hugely positive.

“As the pinnacle of sailing, I know the 37th America’s Cup and this preliminary regatta can be utilised as an event for positive influence on a number of fronts,” Dalton said as Jeddah was confirmed on Friday night (NZT).

“When standing back and looking at the opportunity for the growth of our sport that exists in the region, it is truly significant - 67% of the country’s population is under the age of 34, women’s participation in sport or physical activity is up 149% in recent years.

“So, we have a unique chance to grow sailing and create new connections with the unprecedented sustainability projects within the Red Sea that can transform lives through sailing and the technologies associated with it.”

The Saudi Sailing Federation is an affiliated member of World Sailing who see this development as a “pinnacle” event for the sport there.

“World Sailing's objective is to grow our great sport globally, and certainly Saudi Arabia is a region that is ready and willing to embrace sailing and the marine sector, and develop the sport through their sailing federation,” World Sailing CEO David Graham said in a statement.

EMIRATES TEAM NZ The two America’s Cup preliminary regattas this year will be sailed in the new AC40 class foiling monohulls.

“They have a number of sailing events on the horizon, the pinnacle of which will be the staging of the 37th America's Cup second preliminary regatta, which we support and look forward to the exciting prospect of the AC40s being raced in Jeddah.”

The Cup preliminary regatta is being run in partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Sport and the Saudi Sailing Federation who have ambitions for the rapid growth of sailing there across many top-level events and classes as part of the Vision 20230 transformation program aimed at empowering Saudi citizens.

The Saudi Sailing Federation plans to use the regatta to kick-start a number of new initiatives, including encouraging people on to the water, and a performance pathway for talented sailors to train to be able to compete at the top level.

“This is one of the fastest growing sports markets in the world and has a maritime heritage that is ready to be reignited for all Saudi women and men,” explained Samia Bagdady, CEO of the Saudi Sailing Federation, who is a kite surfer and sailor herself.

“Sailing is in its infancy at the moment, but the potential is huge with nine million people living on the Red Sea coast and fantastic sailing conditions all year round.”

Just as major sports like football, golf (Lydia Ko is a double winner of the Saudi Ladies International, part of the European Tour), motorsport (Kiwis Marcus Armstrong and Liam Lawson have contested F2 races there), and boxing embrace Saudi Arabia and the huge Middle East market, the America’s Cup sees an opportunity to bring in a new audience to its massive global reach.