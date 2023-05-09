America's Cup: Swiss sailor injured in spectacular crash

Swiss syndicate pays the price as they push boundaries in America's Cup training.

America’s Cup challengers Alinghi have had a sailor injured in a spectacular nose-dive while training in Barcelona.

The returning Swiss syndicate continue to push the boundaries in their game of catchup as they get to grips with the 75-foot foiling monohulls.

Their mishap came in relatively flat water conditions and a 14-knot breeze as they sail Team New Zealand’s modified first-generation AC75 Te Aihe.

America's Cup Alinghi's America's Cup training boat came to a sudden halt in Barcelona.

Exiting a foiling gybe, Alinghi lost control of their rudder, causing the boat to lurch and nose-dive.

It rebounded to regain its balance, but a significant tear was apparent on the lower areas of its large jib.

The America's Cup reconnaissance team assigned to the Swiss, captured the moment on video.

They reported a “minor injury” was suffered by cyclor Nico Stahlberg. Following safety procedures, he was safely returned to the team’s base via a chase boat.

A replacement cyclor was brought on board, the jib replaced, and after other checks, Alinghi resumed training an hour later.

Bryan Mettraux went through the details of the incident, saying: “Yeah, so we were exiting of a gybe and just flying too high at the exit, and we lost the rudder so the boat go down really quickly.

“And, yeah, we had one of our grinders that is a bit injured but the news (about him) is pretty good … I think all the crew did a good job then to make him in a safe position.”

Injuries appeared inevitable given the forces involved with the boats coming to such a sudden halt, and it has been miraculous that no previous injuries have occurred in multiple crashes of both the AC75s and the new half-scale AC40s.

Alex Carabi / America's Cup Alinghi's revamped AC75 on the fly in Barcelona.

The resilience of the boats is to be admired.

Alinghi were operating different foils on either side of the boat at the time of the incident but the cause appeared to be a flight control issue.

Double champions Alinghi are the only one of six syndicates currently training in Barcelona which hosts the challenger selection series and the America’s Cup Match late next year.

They will soon be joined by their rivals as teams look to get used to the unique conditions Barcelona throws up.

Team New Zealand will shortly pack up their modified 2021 Cup-winning boat Te Rehutai to be transported to Barcelona where they will spend the Kiwi winter training and testing.

The start of the build of Team New Zealand’s new boat to defend the America’s Cup is imminent.