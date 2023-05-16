America's Cup: Milestone moment for Team NZ's defence

The revamped 2021 America's Cup-winning boat is now being sent to Barcelona for the next phase of training and development.

Team New Zealand have completed another milestone in their defence of the America’s Cup, wrapping up the Auckland testing and development phase with their AC75 Te Rehutai.

The 2021 Cup-winning boat, radically modified to bring it in line with the rules for next year’s defence, is now being readied for shipping to Barcelona.

The champion syndicate will spend the Kiwi winter there, getting used to the unique sailing conditions the Spanish city offers for the 2024 regatta.

Team New Zealand will briefly continue some further sailing on their smaller scale AC40s in Auckland before the team relocates to Barcelona where they expect to be up and running by mid-July.

Emirates Team NZ Te Rehutai riding swells during Team New Zealand testing.

They are certain to find the waters busy as the five challengers join them in Catalonia. The America’s Cup protocol says all teams are permitted to sail only in Barcelona between July 1 and October 31 this year.

Team New Zealand have had Te Rehutai back in operation for the last two months, a period where they feel they have made the testing and development benefits that have “far exceeded expectations”.

Skipper Peter Burling and his crew have pushed the boat hard, eagerly seeking rough conditions to replicate the expected sea state in Barcelona which will be challenging for these giant foiling monohulls.

Finding the right flight height and the best foils has been a major undertaking for a boat that is now powered by cyclors with just four specialist sailing crew. They have regularly gone past 50 knots (92.6kph).

While Team New Zealand took a break while key crew members were involved in the recent SailGP grand final in San Francisco, they managed to squeeze in two more days on Te Rehutai, last Friday and on Monday, during another tricky period of weather in Auckland.

With the lessons learned, the Kiwis are well-placed now for a crucial phase that will see the start of the build of their boat to defend the Cup in The Match, to be sailed from October 12 next year.

Team New Zealand are also turning their attention to the return of the Youth America’s Cup and the introduction of the Women's America’s Cup, both set down for Barcelona.

Team New Zealand have opened applications for sailors keen to represent them in both divisions. There will be 12 teams from 12 nations competing in each event to be sailed in the four-person AC40s.

Adam Mustill / America's Cup Team New Zealand's one-design AC40 will be used for the Youth and Women’s America’s Cups in Barcelona.

All applications will initially be assessed by Team New Zealand performance engineer Elise Beavis and sailor Josh Junior. They will select the most promising applicants based on sailing experience, ability, leadership, team work as well as the applicant’s individual motivations.

Those groups will be whittled down to eight people by a wider selection panel. The short-listed sailors will spend a week at Team New Zealand later in the year being assessed on AC40 simulator sailing, team participation and attitude.

The five-person squads should be named in December.

The women’s applicants are open to female sailors over the age of 18 on December 1, 2023. The youth applicants are open to all sailors over the age of 18 on December 1, 2023 and born after September 19, 1998 (25 years of age and under).

All applicants must have New Zealand citizenship.