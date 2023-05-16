America's Cup: American Magic refuse to sail Saudi Arabia regatta

American Magic will not contest the America’s Cup preliminary regatta in Saudi Arabia because of security concerns.

The syndicate, backed by the powerful New York Yacht Club, have applied to the Cup’s arbitration panel for exemption from sailing at the regatta in Jeddah from November 30 to December 3.

Cup rules require all teams to sail at all events in the lead up to Barcelona 2024.

Emirates Team NZ The revamped 2021 America's Cup-winning boat is now being sent to Barcelona for the next phase of training and development.

Cup organisers announced late last month that Jeddah would host the second preliminary regatta after hopes to have it sailed in Cagliari in Italy fell through.

The opening preliminary regatta is to be sailed at the Catalonian port city of Vilanova i la Geltru from September 14-17.

Jeddah was under strong consideration to host the actual America’s Cup before Barcelona won the rights. The New York Yacht Club made it clear during that process they would not be interested in sailing in Jeddah and have now doubled down on that.

Both American Magic and their backing club have sent strong letters outlining their concerns.

These include five issues of security alerts by the United States consulate in Jeddah in the last three years.

American Magic believe they have a special case.

“This danger and safety concern is not uniform, but asymmetric. The safety concern in Jeddah, and in its area, is genuine and particularly high for any prominent USA presence or American interest, whereas such risk may be lower for other countries and nationalities,” general counsel for American Magic Luis Saenz Mariscal said in his submission.

He noted the strong United States links to the regatta with the competition called the America’s Cup, the team called American Magic, and its AC40 boat called America.

AMERICAN MAGIC/Stuff Terry Hutchinson is in his sixth America's Cup campaign as president of sailing operations and skipper at American Magic.

He said it wasn’t possible for the United States or the NYYC or American Magic to ensure the security and safety of the team.

American Magic Commodore Paul Zabetakis reiterated that and said objections to race in Jeddah were repeatedly conveyed to officials.

"A regatta with the title "America's Cup" taking place off the waters of Jeddah has certain risks for all competitors. However, these risks are unacceptably higher for a team named "American Magic" registered and flying a US flag-themed mainsail. I am not prepared to violate my oath and place our team in harms-way," said Zabetakis, a physician who lives by the oath “Do No Harm”.

They have asked the arbitration panel to be excused “due to circumstances beyond their reasonable control” and to not impose any financial or points penalty on them.