America's Cup: Brad Butterworth reveals Alinghi's intentions

Alinghi believe they can win on their return to the America’s Cup scene.

Alinghi’s Kiwi mentor Brad Butterworth has made it clear the returning Swiss syndicate are in it to win it as they build towards next year’s America’s Cup in Barcelona.

The super-competitive Butterworth said the two-time champions weren’t there to make up the numbers as they contest a foiling America’s Cup for the first time.

They remain the only team in the modern era to win the Auld Mug on debut after their stunning success at Auckland in 2003 which they backed up with a successful defence at Valencia in 2007, beating Team New Zealand in The Match both times.

AMERICA'S CUP Swiss show their increasing straight line speed in Barcelona.

It’s that sort of resilience Butterworth is banking on for Alinghi, still backed by sailing-mad billionaire Ernesto Bertarelli, to come through a strong challengers fleet of five syndicates to take on defenders Team New Zealand for the silverware again.

“We have to be realistic … and we have to have a chance of winning. I wouldn’t do it otherwise, and Ernesto definitely wouldn’t do it,” Butterworth, a four-time Cup winner, said when asked about Alinghi’s expectations by Shirley Robertson on her regular yachting podcast.

“It’s been one of the best starting campaigns I’ve been with.”

Butterworth, 64, said Alinghi weren’t eyeing this as a building block to the following Cup, instead they were determined to prove their pedigree.

“He (Bertarelli) is not looking past this America’s Cup. There are a lot of good challengers now. The challengers’ series will be a lot stronger than it was last time (in Auckland) and that’s good for the challengers.”

Stuff Brad Butterworth will keep a close eye on the running of the Alinghi team.

Butterworth did concede it would take a huge performance to win the Cup off Team New Zealand though.

“The defender has huge depth in everything. They are writing the rule, they are writing the regatta, so they have got a huge advantage.

“They will be the toughest to beat by far.”

Bertarelli, a foiling enthusiast, finally found the America’s Cup irresistible again after losing the Auld Mug to Oracle in a special challenge in 2010 and the sitting out the next three editions as foiling catamarans and the 75-foot foiling monohull were used.

“He really likes the foiling aspect of it. He very nearly pulled the trigger on Bermuda 2017,” Butterworth told the Shirley Robertson podcast.

Having set up a design collaboration with Formula One champions Red Bull Racing, it was now about coming up with a winning boat.

“They’re smart guys, and it’s fantastic for us, but we have to convert that now,” he said of joining forces with Red Bull Racing. “The Cup is more design-orientated than ever before.”

Alinghi bought Team New Zealand’s first generation AC75 to get to grips with the concept. They have modified that significantly now and appear to be making good gains with their sailing, backed by a crew of Swiss sailors with extensive foiling experience and success in smaller boats.

America's Cup Swiss syndicate pays the price as they push boundaries in America's Cup training.

“Without the Team New Zealand boat it would be very difficult to have a chance of challenging the good teams,” Butterworth said of their rapid performance improvements and design insights.

Importantly, they have been the first syndicate to set up in Barcelona and have been sailing there for a year.

They have a significant jump on their rivals in terms of getting used to the tricky sea state there, which seems to be preoccupying all the design teams as they each start the build of their one boat they are allowed for the challenger series and The Match.

Alinghi have also taken delivery of their smaller one-design AC40 which will be used for training and for the Youth and Women’s America’s Cups.

America’s Cup hall of famer Butterworth, who is also on the Alinghi board, said he was there “to bring experience to the group” with his vast success in yachting’s premier competition.

While he wasn’t part of the foiling generation, he knew the Cup game in and out, and it was about imparting that knowledge on the rookie crew.