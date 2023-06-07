America's Cup: Kiwi Phil Robertson joins Alinghi

New Zealand sailor Phil Robertson has taken his match racing skills to Swiss America’s Cup syndicate Alinghi.

Phil Robertson has joined fellow Kiwi Dean Barker on the coaching staff of Swiss America’s Cup syndicate Alinghi.

It’s a timely move by the two-time champions who are returning to the Cup scene for Barcelona 2024 and have just started their two-boat testing and training, with an emphasis on match racing.

Robertson is a double world match racing champion and finished on the podium four other times in yachting’s ruthless format.

He’s also adept at the foiling game, having been involved in all three SailGP seasons, firstly on the helm of China, then Spain, and most recently Canada where he has a long-term deal.

He helped Canada beat Peter Burling’s New Zealand team in Christchurch for their sole regatta win of the 2022-23 season but also guided them to nine race wins over the 11 events.

Getting a feel for match racing in foiling boats is the next challenge for Alinghi who have had former Team New Zealand skipper and American Magic helmsman Barker on board for the past year or so.

They have also signed Jason Waterhouse, a key component of Australia’s triple champion SailGP team, to their coaching lineup.

Alinghi have added a second AC40 to their fleet and begun lining up in match racing practice this week.

Nationality rules will prevent Barker and Robertson doing any formal racing for the Swiss but they will have a big influence helping shape their skills and strategies in the foiling monohulls.

Interestingly, Alinghi have had Barker and syndicate boss Ernesto Bertarelli helming their second AC40 over the first couple of days, lining out against the top Swiss pair of Arnaud Psarofaghis and Nicolas Charbonnier.

They shared the spoils 1-1 on two practice races after Barker and Bertarelli had earlier dominated training sessions in the starting box.

With Bertarelli’s billions, the Swiss are making some real gains in their on the water performances as they start to show the benefit of their concentrated time in Barcelona where they have been the only syndicate training in the tricky sea conditions.

“Our first day with the two AC40s on the water was a great success," trimmer Yves Detrey said.

“The dynamic of training with two boats will enable us to build more consistency within the crew and we will be able to train for the specific situations that we'll encounter on the water this autumn during the pre-regattas.”

Last week they had Formula One champion Max Verstappen out on the water with them, utilising their Red Bull racing connections during the Spanish Grand Prix.

The other five syndicates, including the champion Team New Zealand outfit, are about to join them in Barcelona for the European summer.