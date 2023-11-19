Team NZ are expecting 'much stronger' competition in next America's Cup regatta

Team NZ have been testing in Auckland before the next America’s Cup preliminary regatta.

The rain in Spain isn’t expected for Team New Zealand’s next examination against the boats wanting to take the America’s Cup from their hands in Barcelona next October.

The second preliminary regatta of the 37th Cup cycle begins in less than a fortnight in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where it’s anticipated there will be ideal sailing conditions when Team NZ get another look at their five challengers. They can expect the sort of intense competition they should get next year after winning the last two Cups in 2021 and 2017.

The first regatta in September in the Spanish coastal town of Vilanova i la Geltrú was hit hard by lightning, thunder and heavy rain and the Kiwi crew were only beaten to an opening victory by the American Magic because of one bad gybe in the last fleet race.

Dipping winds forced the deciding race to be abandoned, denying Team NZ a shot at winning, but another test against rival syndicates is on the horizon on the Red Sea.

It’s a wide open regatta, too, with the one-design AC40 boat in use for only the second time after its racing debut in September.

The Cup holders have long dominated the water, but they will soon be racing boat to boat against the Americans, the Britannia team, Italy’s Luna Rossa and newcomers Swiss Alinghi and the French Orient Express.

Team NZ sailing coach Ray Davies, a veteran of six America’s Cups, said each team was putting in huge efforts in a higher standard of competition where no expense is spared.

“Honestly, all the teams are really strong. They've had more time and years to get used to this concept of boat,” Davies said.

“In the last campaign, there was a whole new design for everyone. We had quite a significant speed edge. Everyone is going to be much stronger on the starting line.”

The Italians were the challengers for the final race in Auckland in 2021 but fell 7-3 in the Cup match after qualifying ahead of the American and British crews.

Team NZ have returned home for a brief Auckland stopover for more testing following the opening regatta in Spain, where it was difficult to gauge the progress of each team because of the tough conditions.

“All in all, we were happy with the team's performance. It was great to see the AC40s sailing around the course for what was close racing,” Davies said.

Team NZ’s primary AC40 is harboured in Jeddah after arriving from their Barcelona base. Their model sailing in the Waitematā Harbour this week encountered foil control issues on Monday only moments after launching, but it was a “very minor issue” fixed for testing to resume on Tuesday.

“We've not had too many days when we've had to come in early. We’ve had amazing reliability,” Davies said.

The AC40s are half-scale Cup boats but with a similar design to the larger AC75s that will be raced in next year’s main events in Barcelona.

While none of the results in the preliminary regattas, with a third to come in Barcelona next August, count towards the challenger series or the final race where Team NZ will defend the Auld Mug, competitive sailing between the rival syndicates should indicate which boats might trouble the Kiwi crew led by Peter Burling.

Davies said having six teams in the smaller AC40s ensures there will be “close, tight” racing.

“Until we get to see the new, big boats [next year], we're not going to know,” he added.

The Jeddah regatta begins with two practice days before racing starts on December 1 (NZ time).