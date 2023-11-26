Controversial America's Cup regatta in Saudi Arabia is a 'real opportunity' for sailing, says Grant Dalton

Grant Dalton says hosting an America’s Cup preliminary regatta in Jeddah is a great opportunity for sailing (FILE PHOTO).

What: America’s Cup preliminary regatta. Where: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. When: Thursday to Sunday (NZ time). Coverage: Live streamed on the America’s Cup YouTube channel.

Grant Dalton didn’t shy away from the controversy of taking an America’s Cup regatta to Saudi Arabia and sailing’s brush with the Gulf kingdom’s alleged sportswashing to distract from its reported human rights abuses.

In chief executive roles with Team New Zealand and America’s Cup Event, the Cup’s main organising committee, Dalton was a key figure in bringing a preliminary regatta to Jeddah after negotiations with World Sailing and the Saudi authorities.

The Saudi port city hosts the six America’s Cup syndicates, including defenders Team NZ, for racing next week on the Red Sea in the second of three buildup events before Barcelona stages the 37th Cup from August to October next year.

Following football, golf, boxing, motorsport and tennis, the Jeddah regatta sees sailing join the controversial global trend of Saudi Arabia’s increasing influence in sport – labelled sportswashing by human rights campaigners.

Team NZ boss Dalton sees the event as an opportunity to develop sailing in Saudi Arabia and believes it can have a positive influence.

America's Cup/Supplied Team New Zealand have been testing in Auckland before next week’s regatta in Saudi Arabia.

The wealthy Saudi government has been criticised for using the hosting and sponsoring of sports events and teams to try to enhance its reputation after reported human rights violations.

“You can't change it from the outside,” Dalton said.

“You're better to be inside. From everything we see, it's an outstanding place and an amazing place to sail.

“We think this regatta is going to change our sport.”

Dalton said Saudi Arabia wants to promote sailing as part of its sporting initiatives and target its younger population, citing that about 60% of the country was under 30.

“One of the things that is very evident very quickly when you're there is that sailing is a real opportunity,” Dalton said.

“Within the Jeddah Yacht Club, they've got a very strong youth programme.”

Saudi Arabia’s investment in sport has accelerated astronomically in recent years. Its attraction to a luxury sport such as sailing is not surprising when each America’s Cup syndicate has seemingly endless budgets and a stable of blue-chip sponsors.

According to a Guardian study in 2023, Saudi Arabia’s financial commitment to sport since early 2021 (reportedly more than NZ$10 billion) has more than quadrupled the amount spent in the previous six years.

Saudi Arabia was a potential host for the main Cup event next year, with its bid losing out to Barcelona, but Dalton said they were determined to take one regatta to Jeddah for the first time.

Dalton said sailing conditions on the Red Sea were perfect, although Saudi Arabia has never had an America’s Cup team and has no sailing pedigree.

America's Cup/Supplied The Jeddah Yacht Club will host the second preliminary regatta of the 37th America’s Cup.

“No, not at all, and that's the opportunity,” he said.

“Sailing conditions there are better than anything I've seen. There's a constant breeze, it's every day, and it's about 12-15 knots.”

The regatta will be held by the affluent Jeddah Yacht Club next to the port city’s lavish Formula One track, which staged its first Grand Prix in 2021.

Team NZ have departed for Jeddah after their testing phase in Auckland with smaller AC40 modelled boats, a half-scale Cup design similar to the larger AC75s that will be raced next year in Barcelona.

There was controversy only two weeks after Jeddah was confirmed as an America’s Cup host in April.

AMERICA'S CUP Team NZ chief sail designer Burns Fallow discusses which boats they will be watching ahead of the America's Cup regatta in Jeddah.

American Magic said they wouldn’t compete, citing safety concerns because of long-held political tensions between the United States and Saudi Arabia.

The America’s Cup’s arbitration panel dismissed their request to be excused from the regatta.

The Americans are set to be among the five challengers, as well as the Britannia team, Italy’s Luna Rossa, Swiss Alinghi and French Orient Express, competing against Team NZ in the AC40s when racing is held from Thursday to Sunday (NZ time).

American Magic won the first preliminary regatta in Vilanova i la Geltrú in September. The third will be held next August in Barcelona ahead of the challenger series and the final Cup race.