Swiss Alinghi survive spectacular nosedive in America's Cup testing in Jeddah

The Swiss Alinghi crew avoided a serious crash despite their boat's dramatic nosedive in America's Cup testing in Jeddah.

What: America’s Cup preliminary regatta. Where: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. When: Thursday to Sunday (NZ time). Coverage: Live streamed on www.americascup.com and the America’s Cup YouTube channel.

The Swiss Alinghi boat survived a spectacular nosedive in difficult conditions when Team New Zealand also veered out of control in this week’s testing at the America’s Cup preliminary regatta in Jeddah.

While Team NZ’s landing on the water was heavy in a splashdown after steering too sharply to the right it was more stable than Alinghi’s dramatic mishap in the first test race on the Red Sea on Tuesday (NZ time).

From the Swiss crew’s communications, expletives were heard in French. One person said “it’s serious”.

The nose of their boat plunged into the water and was submerged before resurfacing, leaning on its port side.

However, the Swiss boat appeared to suffer no major damage and resumed testing in the day’s two later races in the Saudi Arabian port.

America's Cup/Screenshot The Swiss nose was submerged.

Sailing conditions in testing were more challenging than anticipated because of high gusts, but they are expected to be ideal when Jeddah hosts America’s Cup racing for the first time.

Team NZ also continued testing untroubled after their Te Kākahi boat’s splashdown and all six syndicates are primed for the official practice racing day on Thursday (NZ time).

Italy’s Luna Rossa, American Magic and the Britannia boats suffered similar testing splashdowns.

The French Orient Express team are expected to compete despite skipping Tuesday’s testing because of damage to their boat.

America's Cup/Screenshot The Swiss Alinghi nosedived in testing for this week’s America’s Cup regatta in Jeddah.

Jeddah is the second preliminary regatta where Team NZ face their five challengers in the 37th Cup cycle ahead of next year’s main event in Barcelona, following the regatta the Americans won in September in Vilanova i la Geltrú, Spain.

The Kiwi boat will be led by Peter Burling. Australian sailor Nathan Outteridge will co-helm and Andy Maloney and Blair Tuke are the trimmers.

“It was an amazing first taste of sailing here in Jeddah,” Burling said after testing.

“The racing is right off the foreshore, our team base and the event village is literally metres away from the tide. The conditions look incredible. The racetrack is right there.

America's Cup/Supplied Team New Zealand briefly veered out of control in testing.

“Alinghi has been based in Jeddah sailing their two AC40s for a few weeks, and they have been raving about the conditions. Ineos [Britannia] have been out on the water since Thursday and the other teams were all getting out for some practice sessions as soon as they could.

“For us, we have been making the most of our AC40 testing and development in New Zealand. We are a little hot, but it’s certainly been great to get out on the Red Sea with the team again.”

The teams in Jeddah are sailing on half-scale AC40 foiling monohulls, the strict, one-design class for this year’s regattas. They will return to racing in the larger AC75 boats next year.

The official practice racing day is due to begin at 11:30pm on Wednesday (NZ time).

Fleet racing between the six boats is scheduled to start at 11:30pm on Thursday (NZ time), running into the early hours of Friday.

There are three fleet races each on the opening two racing days before two more on the last day, with the winner-takes-all final between the two leading boats on Sunday (NZ time).

The results of the preliminary regattas – the third is held next August in Barcelona – don’t count towards next year’s main event.

The challenger series next August will determine which boat Team NZ will face when they defend the Auld Mug next October.