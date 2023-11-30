Team NZ skipper Peter Burling targets 'aggressive mindset' for America's Cup regatta in Jeddah

Team NZ were the top scorers in a close practice session ahead of the America's Cup regatta in Jeddah.

What: America’s Cup preliminary regatta. Where: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. When: Thursday to Sunday (NZ time). Coverage: Live streamed on www.americascup.com and the America’s Cup YouTube channel.

Team New Zealand skipper Peter Burling says they’re taking an “aggressive mindset” into sailing against their America’s Cup challengers for the last time before the main event begins in Barcelona next year.

The Kiwi Cup holders topped the scoring in practice on Thursday (NZ time) but the real racing is to come against the five challenging syndicates in this week’s second preliminary regatta in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Team NZ will next face American Magic, Britannia, Italy’s Luna Rossa and the newcomers, the French Orient Express and Swiss Alinghi boats, in Barcelona for the third regatta next August ahead of the challenger series, from which one will emerge to take on the defenders in the main Cup race next October.

The first day of fleet racing in Jeddah starts late on Thursday night (NZ time) when all six teams, in the smaller AC40 boats, will sail against one another in what should be a curious, hotly contested event.

America's Cup/Supplied Team New Zealand skipper Peter Burling at the press conference in Jeddah.

Getting a gauge on which boat could threaten New Zealand’s grip on the Aulg Mug won’t be clear until racing begins next August in the AC75 Cup boats, a similar but larger design to the AC40s raced in this year's regattas.

“These events are kind of strange,” Team NZ trimmer Blair Tuke said. “We're not in the race boats we'll be in next year, but most of the teams have their frontline crew.”

However, the disappointment of a narrow loss to American Magic in September’s opening Cup regatta in Vilanova i la Geltrú lingers for Team NZ’s crew, albeit in an event disrupted by unusually bad weather along the Spanish coast.

Team NZ helmsman Burling was sitting alongside the other five skippers on the eve of Saudi Arabia’s first America’s Cup regatta.

America's Cup/Supplied From left to right, the America’s Cup skippers: Peter Burling (Team New Zealand), Ben Ainslie (Britannia), Arnaud Psarofaghis (Alinghi), Ruggero Tita (Luna Rossa), Paul Goodison (American Magic) and Quentin Delapierre (Orient Express).

“We want the racing to be close and hope we can have close racing,” Burling said.

“As a sailor you want to be tested. We go in with an aggressive mindset, ready to perform. [We were] gutted not to get a shot in that last race at the last regatta.”

The Kiwi and American boats were due to compete in Vilanova’s deciding Cup race two months ago, as the two leaders, but it was abandoned because of dying winds. The Americans were declared winners because they led the standings by one point.

Nathan Outteridge, the Australian sailor and co-helmsman on Team NZ’s crew, said racing would be incredibly tight in the forecasted good, warm conditions in Jeddah.

America's Cup/Supplied Team New Zealand sailing close to Britannia in the practice session in Jeddah.

“The boats are going even speeds, it's a really tactical race, and the execution of manoeuvres is really important,” Outteridge said.

“We sailed well in Vilanova, but the Americans just got us. It would have been nice to get that match race in and have a real final. We're here to go one better.”

Practice on the Red Sea was smoother than this week’s testing in which each boat encountered trouble, with Alinghi’s spectacular nosedive and other teams suffering heavy splashdowns.

Team NZ scored the most points in the official practice session after bouncing back from finishing fifth in the opening fleet race to come first and second.

America's Cup/Supplied From left to right in Jeddah, sailing in practice: Orient Express, Luna Rossa, Team New Zealand, Alinghi, Britannia and American Magic.

Britannia crossed the line first in the first and third races, but they were unofficially disqualified in the opener because of a mid-race penalty. The Americans were second but would have been the winners in an official race.

Team NZ dominated the second race with the practice session’s most commanding victory and finished ahead of Alinghi and Luna Rossa in second and third respectively.

The first of three racing days is scheduled to start at 11:30pm on Thursday (NZ time), running into the early hours of Friday.

Team NZ are the reigning Cup holders after winning the last two editions in Auckland in 2021 and Bermuda in 2017.