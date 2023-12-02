'We can beat them': Luna Rossa emerge to challenge Team NZ in America's Cup regatta in Jeddah

Luna Rossa (left) and Team New Zealand racing on day two in Jeddah.

Event standings (points): Team New Zealand 49, Luna Rossa 38, Alinghi 27, Britannia 22, American Magic 16, Orient Express 14.

Team New Zealand have qualified for the match race final a day early after dominating on the Red Sea again in the America’s Cup preliminary regatta in Jeddah on Saturday (NZ time).

The Cup defenders won a further two fleet races on the second day in excellent sailing conditions to guarantee a top-two finish in the standings in Saudi Arabia.

Luna Rossa were their greatest challengers throughout a close racing session and won the opener before the Kiwis succeeded in races five and six ahead of the final day on Sunday (NZ time).

Team NZ co-helmsman Nathan Outteridge said the competition was tight after losing the first race by a large margin to the Italians, coming second, but they went bow to bow in the second race when the Kiwis crossed the finish line in first by just 4sec.

“It felt like there was never a moment where you could relax. The Italians pushed us really hard in the middle race and disappeared in the first one. In the last race, it was almost a four-way battle,” Outteridge said.

“It was fantastic, that's what we've been looking for. It was intense, fast, close racing where accuracy was important. We were pushed hard, but we're very happy with our results.”

America's Cup/Supplied Luna Rossa (right) won the first race on day two before Team New Zealand finished strongly.

The Italians were Team NZ’s challengers in the Cup race in Auckland in 2021 and are confident of toppling the Kiwis in the smaller AC40 Cup boats.

“We are not in the final yet, but if we're there, we have our opportunity and can beat them,” Luna Rossa trimmer Vittorio Bissaro said.

Team NZ top the standings and can’t finish lower than second with only two more races to come before the decider between the leading boats.

Luna Rossa were hit with an early penalty in the day’s final race to fall behind the leaders and were beaten to third by the Swiss Alinghi boat in another close finish.

The Italians are in a three-way battle with Alinghi and Britannia to secure the second spot for the match race final and have a healthy 16-point lead over those two boats.

America's Cup/Supplied The fleet were often bunched together in close racing throughout day two in Jeddah.

American Magic were better after their disastrous opening day when they were twice disqualified, but they are out of the picture, as well as the French Orient Express team, who finished last in each race on day two.

The final racing day is scheduled to start on Saturday night at 11:30pm (NZ time).

The Jeddah regatta is the second of three preliminary competitions before the main event in Barcelona next year, with teams returning to race in the larger AC75 boats.

None of the results count until the challenger series next August, which determines what syndicate Team NZ will race in their defence of the Auld Mug next October.

Team NZ are the reigning Cup holders after winning the last two editions in Auckland in 2021 and Bermuda in 2017.

MORE TO COME

America's Cup preliminary regatta, Jeddah (second racing day)

Fleet race one (points)

1st: Luna Rossa 10

2nd: Team New Zealand 7

3rd: American Magic 5

4th: Britannia 3

5th: Alinghi 2

6th: Orient Express 1

Fleet race two (points)

1st: Team New Zealand 10

2nd: Luna Rossa 7

3rd: Alinghi 5

4th: American Magic 3

5th: Britannia 2

6th: Orient Express 1

Fleet race three (points)

1st: Team New Zealand 10

2nd: American Magic 7

3rd: Alinghi 5

4th: Luna Rossa 3

5th: Britannia 2

6th: Orient Express 1