Team NZ win America's Cup regatta in Jeddah after Luna Rossa's huge nosedive in final race

The Italian crew was submerged after a nosedive in the match race final against Team New Zealand in Jeddah.

Final event standings (points): Team New Zealand 64, Luna Rossa 49, Alinghi 35, American Magic 28, Britannia 26, Orient Express 20. Team NZ beat Luna Rossa in the match race.

Team New Zealand won the second America’s Cup preliminary regatta in Jeddah after Luna Rossa’s dramatic nosedive in the match race final on Sunday (NZ time).

The Cup defenders topped the standings and finished first in five of the eight fleet races before beating the Italians in the decider on the Red Sea.

Luna Rossa won the final day’s first fleet race to advance to the final before not completing the second race ahead of their contest with the Kiwis.

Team NZ had already qualified on day two and won the last fleet race nonetheless to maintain their commanding form throughout the regatta.

The two Cup finalists from Auckland in 2021, racing in the smaller AC40 Cup boats in Saudi Arabia, went bow to bow again.

America's Cup/Screenshot Luna Rossa were trying to catch Team NZ when they lost control around the final mark on the course.

It was another tale of Team NZ’s dominance as they led throughout before the victory was assured when Luna Rossa lost control around the final mark and splashed down with one leg to go, plunging the nose of their boat into the water and stopping dead.

The Italian crew’s teenage star, 19-year-old helmsman Marco Gradoni, said there were some problems on the boat with its functions which may have caused the nosedive.

“It was also our bad, we could do better, but that's what happened,” Gradoni said.

Team NZ sailed away to win the second preliminary regatta of the 37th Cup cycle after narrowly losing to American Magic in the first in Vilanova i la Geltrú when bad weather cancelled the match race final in September.

The Kiwi crew, led by helmsman Peter Burling, bounced back in Jeddah.

America's CUp/Supplied Team New Zealand were winners on the Red Sea.

“It's a massive part of the campaign, these two preliminary events. We thought we put on a good show in Vilanova but didn't get the chance for the match race,” Burling said.

“This weekend, we've gone one better and made improvements as a group. As a team, we're really happy. This gives us the platform to build towards the America's Cup.”

The next regatta is in Barcelona next August with the larger AC75 boats and results will start to count in the following event, the challenger series, when one will emerge to race Team NZ for the Auld Mug on the Spanish coast next October.

America's Cup preliminary regatta, Jeddah (final racing day)

Fleet race one (points)

1st: Luna Rossa 10

2nd: American Magic 7

3rd: Team New Zealand 5

4th: Orient Express 3

5th: Britannia 2

6th: Alinghi 1

Fleet race two (points)

1st: Team New Zealand 10

2nd: Alinghi 7

3rd: American Magic 5

4th: Orient Express 3

5th: Britannia 2

6th: Luna Rossa (DNF) 1

Cup race

1st: Team New Zealand

2nd: Luna Rossa