Team NZ maintain America's Cup dominance as mystery lingers about the five challengers

Team NZ won the America's Cup preliminary regatta in Jeddah after Luna Rossa's dramatic nosedive in the match race final.

Team New Zealand’s defence of the America’s Cup is still 10 months away and there remains a lingering curiosity about which of the five challengers will emerge to race them for the Auld Mug.

While the impressive Italian syndicate, Luna Rossa, surfaced as Team NZ’s greatest rival at last week’s second preliminary regatta in Jeddah, the six teams will be racing in different boats in Barcelona next year.

The smaller AC40 Cup boats have been sailed throughout this year’s opening regattas in Vilanova i la Geltrú and Jeddah, where Team NZ have been the team to beat with a model they designed.

While similar to the larger AC75 design that syndicates will be focusing on mastering for next year’s sailing on the Catalonian coast, the AC40s will only be seen in competition again at the youth and women’s America’s Cup regattas and won’t feature in the main events between August and October.

The Kiwi crew have nonetheless ruled the waters in Spain and Saudi Arabia and won eight of their 14 races across the two preliminary regattas since September, including the match race final in Jeddah on Sunday (NZ time) when they cruised to victory after Luna Rossa’s spectacular nosedive.

America's Cup/Supplied From left to right, Team NZ crew Blair Tuke, Nathan Outteridge, Peter Burling and Andy Maloney with the trophy from winning the America’s Cup preliminary regatta in Jeddah.

It’s been an ominous dominance from Team NZ, showing the challenging Italian, American Magic, Britannia, French Orient Express and Swiss Alinghi teams what quality standards the Cup defenders can produce in whatever boat they’re sailing.

One will emerge. Which one is the mystery that won’t be determined until next year’s challenger series in Barcelona.

The French and Swiss teams are returning to join the Italian, British and American trio, who contested Auckland’s 2021 challenger series, with Luna Rossa advancing but losing to Team NZ, who retained the Cup at home after winning it in Bermuda in 2017.

In Spain, one of those five will face the Peter Burling-led crew, who sailed with co-helmsman Nathan Outteridge and trimmers Andy Maloney and Blair Tuke to an impressive win last weekend onboard their AC40 Te Kākahi on the Red Sea.

“I feel like we made our lives a little bit harder than we needed to in that last race, but we’ve been sailing so well all week and haven’t done too many things wrong,” Burling said.

America's Cup/Supplied One syndicate will emerge to challenge Team NZ for the America’s Cup next year in Barcelona.

“We’re super happy to come away with the win here in Jeddah. It has been awesome and a great showcase for our sport.”

Team NZ won six of the regatta’s nine races – the Italians were first in the other three – and the American team who won the first regatta in September started terribly in Jeddah with two disqualifications on the opening day.

They improved but finished fourth behind the Alinghi crew in third, who impressed and claimed two second-placed finishes. The British and the French faded after promising starts.

The intrigue and anticipation will build while there’s no racing between them for eight months until next August’s third preliminary regatta in the AC75s in Barcelona.

Still, the Italians were clearly the fastest of the challengers behind Team NZ in Jeddah and might have snatched victory down the final stretch had they avoided the dramatic nosedive.

America's Cup/Supplied Luna Rossa (left) were Team NZ’s closest challengers in Jeddah.

The performance of 19-year-old Luna Rossa helmsman, Marco Gradoni, was one of the regatta’s highlights.

His Team NZ counterpart, Australian sailor Outteridge, said the Italians were a threat all week.

“I think he's almost half my age. I didn't think I was that old. He's done a great job,” the 37-year-old Outteridge said of Gradoni.

“The confidence they have in sailing, when you're looking around, they're pushing their speed and are going to have a big future in this sport.”

Team NZ are coming home with another trophy from Saudi Arabia and will unveil their AC75 boat in Auckland next year ahead of relocating to their Cup base in Barcelona in June.

America’s Cup preliminary regattas in 2023

Vilanova i la Geltrú, Spain: American Magic 34, Team New Zealand 33, Orient Express 24, Luna Rossa 20, Alinghi 19, Britannia 9. American Magic were declared winners after the match race was abandoned.

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Team New Zealand 64, Luna Rossa 49, Alinghi 35, American Magic 28, Britannia 26, Orient Express 20. Team NZ beat Luna Rossa in the match race.

2024 schedule in Barcelona, Spain

August TBC: Third preliminary regatta

August to October TBC: Challenger series

September 26-October 16: Youth and women’s America’s Cup

October 12-20: America’s Cup, Team New Zealand against TBC