America's Cup: Team New Zealand goes back to panel as race course dispute continues

America’s Cup defender Team New Zealand plans to go back to the sport’s Arbitration Panel after its latest race course proposal was rejected by the Italian team.

The Italian Challenger of Record (CoR) had argued Team New Zealand would have unfair additional access to train on courses B and C, which are just off the shore line at the mouth of the Waitematā Harbour, while the challengers were racing on courses further out.

In a split decision, the panel ruled 2-1 that any course not equally available to all four teams could not be used for racing.

EMIRATES TEAM NZ Team New Zealand have been pushing the wind limits during their Auckland training.

Team New Zealand has written to Luna Rossa, American Magic and Ineos Team UK proposing it would not sail or train on courses B and C at times when the challengers were also unable to do so.

But Team New Zealand said on Saturday that Luna Rossa had rejected the proposal, saying it was “far from fair and is not acceptable”.

Team New Zealand said Luna Rossa’s rejection was a “surprising position” given its proposal said there would be equal use of courses for each team.

“Especially given the fact that specific courses (B and C) would also be available for the best of 13 race Prada Cup final regatta which the defender is not part of.”

Emirates Team New Zealand/Supplied A graph showing the courses struck out for racing in the America's Cup regattas, following an Arbitration Panel ruling.

As a result of the proposal being rejected, Team New Zealand will now go back to the Arbitration Panel asking for formal mediation of the issue.

Auckland’s Mayor Phil Goff raised the issue in a previously scheduled and unrelated meeting sought by CoR last week.

“My message to all parties is that they need to get together and sort out the issues,” Goff said in a statement.

“We obviously want to see the issues between the defender and challengers resolved,” he said.

“We will work to encourage resolution of the disputes but in the end it’s the teams themselves that must sort this out.”

Racing begins a week before Christmas, when all four teams sail in a build-up regatta in Auckland.