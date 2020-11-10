America's Cup: Team New Zealand criticises MBIE's handling of whistleblower allegations

Team New Zealand is in the midst of a major falling out with the ministry funding part of the America's Cup sailing event.

The cup defender claims the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) acted inappropriately in its handling of allegations by a whistleblower that were later disproved. MBIE refutes it acted inappropriately.

Team New Zealand said it was unaware for five months that its event partner MBIE was investigating allegations against it, and was continuing to receive new recordings made of its board meetings.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Team New Zealand says MBIE acted inappropriately in its handling of allegations by a whistleblower, which were later disproved.

In a public dump of correspondence between the team and MBIE, the cup defender revealed it has referred its complaint to public watchdogs such as the Ombudsman, and the State Services’ Commission.

READ MORE:

* America's Cup: Sacked event firm faces 'review' by cup challengers

* America's Cup: MBIE opposes footing $3 million boat design bill

* America's Cup allegations: Audit finds no wrongdoing at Team NZ

* America's Cup allegations: Confidential Team New Zealand audit report kept secret



At the root of the fallout is the six months MBIE spent working with the "whistleblower", contractors Mayo and Calder, before flagging with Team New Zealand that allegations had been laid.

Mayo and Calder were contracted by both ACE and the Italian Challenger of Record, to help with event management, but the firm has lost both roles, and is now embroiled in law suits with Team New Zealand.

An MBIE-commissioned audit found no wrongdoing by Team New Zealand or its sister company America's Cup Event Limited (ACE), which is partnered with MBIE and Auckland Council to run the event.

A detailed backgrounder written by ACE director Greg Horton on 17 September, details how MBIE demanded Team NZ CEO Grant Dalton step down from his parallel role heading ACE, first in a phone call to team chair Sir Stephen Tindall on June 23.

“Mr (Iain) Cossar separately advised (ACE chair) Tina Symman on a phone call on Monday June 29 – that Mr Dalton and other personnel needed to be replaced and that was a non-negotiable,” wrote Horton.

Another example of the rift is in an August 12 letter from ACE directors Greg Horton and Tina Symmans replying to MBIE chief executive officer Carolyn Tremain.

"The overall tone of the (Tremain) letter is disappointing and unacceptable given the nature of our relationship," ACE wrote.

"We are concerned that the hosts’ actions to date represent a departure from the spirit of co-operation and partnership that has existed over the past two and a half years."

EMIRATES TEAM NZ/Supplied Team New Zealand's Te Aihe in full flight during training in Auckland.

Tindall on Tuesday told Stuff the decision to go public followed a reported reference in news media from MBIE that at one point it had contacted the Serious Fraud Office over the allegations.

The Team NZ chair tried to clarify that comment with MBIE CEO Carolyn Tremain, in a phone call.

“Carolyn said she had spoken to the SFO, I asked her how did that go, she said I can’t tell you,” said Tindall.

Team New Zealand and MBIE are locked in a mediation process to work through the defender's accusation of bad faith, and the resolve a $3 million transfer between ACE and Team NZ.

ACE said the payment represented half of the cost of the team creating a new class of boat for the event, but MBIE believed it should not be considered an event cost.

However, the mediation has yet to begin because Team NZ has sought information from MBIE under the Official information Act and was told in July that the information might not be provided until November.

In another indicator of the broken relationship between Team NZ and MBIE, Horton wrote in September to Tremain saying letters raising good faith, natural justice and other matters remained unanswered.

“We sought to raise these issues in our telephone call with MBIE on 18 August 2020 but were advised that we were ‘out of line’ and if we pursued the issues the call would end,” Horton wrote.

GILLES MARTIN-RAGET /ACEA 2017 Team NZ Skipper Glenn Ashby, team principal Matteo de Nora, helmsman Peter Burling and CEO Grant Dalton celebrate winning the America’s Cup in Bermuda in 2017.

“Separately, [Team NZ chair] Sir Stephen Tindall was advised by MBIE [Ms Tremain] on or about 18 August, that should we raise the good faith and natural justice issues publicly that the senior government ministers involved and MBIE would be very critical of us in the public arena, or words to that effect.”

Stuff understands that even the strong wording of the correspondence underplays the depth of feeling inside Team NZ leadership over how MBIE has treated it in dealing with the disproved allegations.

MBIE chief executive Carolyn Tremain said it had treated all parties involved with “due respect” and strongly refuted issues raised in the letters from ACE.

Tremain said the ministry appointed experienced and professional forensic accountants to verify ACE and Team New Zealand complied with their respective obligations.

Ross Giblin/Stuff MBIE Chief Executive Carolyn Tremain said the Ministry strongly refutes many of the letters raised in the letters from ACE.

“As noted by Mr Horton in his statement of 17 September released by ETNZ to media, ACE has acknowledged that the approach to the provision of the required information needed for the audit was unhelpful, and that more fulsome disclosures would have helped to address the concerns (auditor) Beattie Varley had raised.”

Tremain said MBIE and ACE jointly agreed to mediation, which was the “appropriate place to discuss and resolve such issues”.

It was expected this mediation will occur in December.

“MBIE remains committed to playing its part to ensure the hosting of the 36th America’s Cup is a successful event,” Tremain said.