America's Cup: Italian sail experts suggest fix to ailing British yacht

Sir Ben Ainslie says his problems aren't his own doing.

Italy's Quantum Sails President Vittorio d’Albertas and his colleague Pietro Pinucci have spotted a setup problem on INEOS Team UK which is slowing the boat, preventing it from fopiling.

British website Sailweb reported theory is that the problem in the light wind, where Britannia requires considerably more speed before they can start to foil, is down to an incorrect angle of attack of the foil arm, requiring the application of excessive flap angle.

The Italian pair have become YouTube stars with their comments on the new America’s Cup AC75 class.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images INEOS Team UK during the America's Cup Christmas Series.

Their latest video looks at the foiling problems of Britannia, which has had trouble getting on the foils and staying there.

In its last race Britannia struggled to foil and Team New Zealand lapped it in light winds, only to fail to complete the course within the 45-minute time limit.

D’Albertas and Pinucci have looked at the problem that INEOS UK must fix before the Prada Challenger Series, starting on January 15, Sailweb reported.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images INEOS Team UK have struggled to get boat speed.

As well as the foil arm issue, they felt the Britannia bow shape generated less lift in light airs than its rivals, as they try to lift onto the foils.

To overcome that problem INEOS has had to apply excessive flap and/or rudder angle, which actually slows the boat, the Italians felt.

That could also be slowing them in turns, so they lose distance at each tack and gybe.

Vittorio pointed on the windy second day they were the fastest boat in a straight line but in the light winds they were slow.