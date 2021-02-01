America's Cup: Will Dean Barker and Jimmy Spithill ever duel again?

It was a sorry end to Dean Barker's 2021 America's Cup campaign with American Magic on his home waters in Auckland.

Dean Barker and Jimmy Spithill were once the young guns of the America's Cup - now one is out and pondering his future, while the other keeps fighting to take on the next generation. Suzanne McFadden examines the latest chapter of an intriguing sporting rivalry.

Twenty-one years ago in Auckland, two ambitious and precocious young helmsmen made their first splash in the America’s Cup.

American Magic YouTube Dean Barker and Terry Hutchinson believe the talent and drive is there to build from the painful loss at Auckland 2021.

Since then, Dean Barker and Jimmy Spithill have been like two highly-tuned yachts, tacking away then crossing again - their paths diverging and coming together every three or four years in the vaunted contest for the Auld Mug.

It’s been a classic sporting rivalry – the latest instalment played out back in New Zealand's city of sails on Saturday, when the boy from Murrays Bay met the boy from Broken Bay for the final time in the 2021 Prada Cup.

And this time it may have been the final time. Period.

Back in 2000, Barker was a blonde, blue-eyed 26-year-old handed the wheel for the first time in Team New Zealand’s final race of the America’s Cup match, sealing a comprehensive 5-0 victory over the Italian Luna Rossa boat. Barker was then handed a 13-year reign as skipper of an at times beleaguered New Zealand team.

Across the Viaduct back then - in a much less salubrious situation, living on board a rusted floating crane - was the red-haired and freckled Jimmy Spithill. At 20, he was the youngest skipper in an America’s Cup regatta on board Young Australia. At 30, he'd become the youngest skipper to ever win the Cup.

Over the years, Barker and Spithill have been out-and-out enemies. "Both of us I think wanted to rip each other's throat out," the Australian told The New York Times reflecting back on their 2013 conflict on San Francisco Bay, a rivalry that spilled like toxic waste from the water to the press conference stage.

COR 36 | Studio Borlenghi Jimmy Spithill and Francesco Bruni have talked up the gains made by Luna Rossa.

But they’ve been mates, too. Four years ago, they were virtually stablemates - Spithill at the helm of Oracle and Barker taking up Sir Russell Coutts’ invitation to skipper Team Japan, who shared technology with the Americans. Not long before the America’s Cup World Series raced on the Hauraki Gulf last December, they went out to dinner together.

They walked onto the press conference stage on Saturday evening, and in a reversal of most of their starting duels this summer, Barker led Spithill through the door. Spithill was clean shaven; Barker sported a couple of day’s worth of stubble.

Barker looked weary, but not broken. Two weeks after standing on a slowly sinking ship – feeling his team were “over and out” – the American Magic helmsman fronted up when they became the first campaign sent packing from the challenger series, convincingly beaten 4-0 by the Italians.

Brett Phibbs/AP It's goodbye from American Magic's Kiwi helmsman Dean Barker as his team exits the Prada Cup challenger series.

He spoke of being proud of the team who’d battled to get their boat back on the water after its wretched capsize in round robin three. He refused to blame the semifinal result on breakdowns on board Patriot. It's obvious their problems with speed and boat handling reached back further than their boat's unforgettable wipe-out. They'll go home without a win to their name.

Barker acknowledged the Italians had made a telling leap in the performance of their boat at the same time the Americans were furiously fixing a gaping hole in theirs.

“We were up against a team who were polished and sharp and made no mistakes,” he said.

Spithill, one of the two helmsmen on the Luna Rossa boat, was understandably upbeat – with the hugely-improved Italians on their way to the challenger final against INEOS Team UK. But there was barely any trademark swagger in his words – instead, he was praising Barker and his skipper, Terry Hutchinson.

“Full credit to Terry and Deano. Certainly, in my career, I’ve had a lot of tough battles against them. And especially Deano, he and I have been going head-to-head for 20 odd years… man, since we started in this game,” Spithill said at the press conference.

“They’re two of the toughest competitors I’ve ever come up against, and there’s no doubt in my mind there will be a few more [battles] coming up in the future.”

But Barker isn’t so sure.

On Sunday, he planned to be back on the edge of the Hauraki Gulf, this time watching three of his four kids sailing in a local regatta – two of them in Optimist dinghies, the other in a 29er skiff.

“I just want to be a dad again,” he said. “I want to put some effort into doing things with them again. One of them played tennis this morning. It’s all those sorts of things you really miss out on in this job.”

COR 36 | Studio Borlenghi American Magic helmsman Dean Barker gets a hug after their Prada Cup semifinal loss.

The last couple of weeks had been “pretty emotional” for his wife, Mandy – a hockey Olympian who certainly understands sporting pressure – their daughters, Mia, Olivia and Isla, and son Matteo.

“It’s hard. The kids are at an age where they understand what’s going on,” Barker said. “It’s pretty sad today – a couple of them are really upset by it all.”

Across an hour, Barker was frequently asked if he would return for a seventh attempt to win back the America’s Cup.

“I don’t know what the future is. It’s too hard to know,” was his standard reply. “You never give any thought to what’s going to happen next when you’re in the thick of it.”

After such a glittering start, you’ve got to wonder if there have been times in Barker’s Cup career where he’s been in the wrong place at the wrong time: the sad unravelling of the 2003 New Zealand defence, then 10 years later, the torturous slide from the verge of victory at the hands of Spithill’s Oracle team in one of sports greatest comebacks.

Well, Barker does.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Luna Rossa and American Magic race each other at the end of the semi-finals of the Prada Cup.

“Absolutely. Yep, I do feel like that,” he says. “Though a lot of people would say I was a part of the wrong place at the wrong time.

“But it would be nice to be on the right side of it for once - or again.” It’s been 21 years since he was last part of a winning America’s Cup team. “At the moment it’s hard…” he trails off.

He was nervous, he admits, returning to New Zealand and sailing for another nation, seven years after parting company with Emirates Team New Zealand.

“But the reception here ever since we got back in June last year has been incredible. There’s a contingent out there – I try not to listen too much – who have a different view. But it’s sport, and people are always going to take sides.

“The way people have welcomed our team – especially what we’ve seen in the last two weeks - has been mind-blowing. All the little gestures of goodwill have been quite incredible. It’s been really cool to be part of it all.”

Will the family stay living in New Zealand? “We’ll see. But I know it’s going to take a lot to drag us out of here with everything that's going on in the world.”

While Barker may not return to the wheel of an America's Cup boat, his in-depth knowledge of the Cup and how a team works makes him invaluable to a campaign - especially one starting out.

He hopes this won’t be the end of the New York Yacht Club’s latest dalliance with the silver ewer. Hutchinson, who choked up speaking from the boat after their fourth race loss, later reckoned he’d be back for another shot at the Cup with the revered club “110 percent” - if they were willing.

Outside the media centre, as a chilly wind blew across Auckland’s waterfront, New York’s commodore Chris Culver was, unsurprisingly, non-committal.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Jimmy Spithill, skipper of Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team, is a formidable opponent for whoever he races against.

“The America’s Cup is in our DNA – you can’t mention the America’s Cup without mentioning the New York Yacht Club,” he said. “We’ll take some time and review the opportunities going forward, but you can bet we will always be part of the America’s Cup – and it will always be a part of us.” Of course it will also come down to the team's billionaire benefactors who contributed to the more than $100 million campaign.

In the meantime, Spithill prepares to take on another old mate turned sailing nemesis, Sir Ben Ainslie (it's a recurring theme in the America's Cup).

Remember Ainslie was Barker’s sparring partner for Team NZ’s 2007 challenge, then became part of the Oracle crew who took down Team NZ in 2013.

COR 36 | Studio Borlenghi Sir Ben Ainslie and his crew have been showing precision work sailing Britannia.

But this year the three-time Olympic champion had Spithill and his dual helmsman, Francesco Bruni, on the ropes right through the Prada Cup round robins.

Spithill and Bruni were both disappointed with their performance against the British team: “We felt we left a lot on the table and we had to be very, very critical,” Spithill said. “We will be doing everything we can to come out and get some payback on the Poms.”

First, the Italians had a well-earned rest on Sunday - the first day their shore crew had had a day off since they arrived in New Zealand, Spithill reckoned. But the work to make the boat faster again starts Monday.

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli/Supplied Jimmy Spithill, centre, is handing out his extensive America's Cup experience to Italian challenger Luna Rossa.

Luna Rossa were noticeably swifter in mid-range to stronger winds in the semifinal, their handling of the boat through manoeuvres was smoother and the communications on board were clearer. But there's still more to do if they're to finally take down the unbeaten Brits, who've had a week's headstart in the shed.

“We still feel we made quite a few mistakes out there to be honest," Spithill said of the semis. "We feel like we left a lot out there, and we’re going to obviously go back and be just as critical and candid as we were after the round robin series and get better.

“We know the Poms are going to be very, very tough. And we’re going to be in for one hell of a battle.”

Whoever wins that battle, starting February 13, will then come up against the next generation’s young gun, Peter Burling. By comparison, the 29-year-old Team NZ skipper's Cup career has really only just begun.