America's Cup: Starting mayhem as Team New Zealand end third day still deadlocked

Team NZ win race six to level the America's Cup final at 3-3 after Luna Rossa won earlier on Saturday.

Win the start, win the race. That theory gained further credence on an “anything you can do, I can do better” Saturday as the America’s Cup in Auckland remained deadlocked at three wins apiece.

Once again it was a tit-for-tat third day of sailing in this first-to-seven wins America’s Cup match, with defenders Team New Zealand and challengers Luna Rossa splitting the results through an afternoon of oscillating fortunes in light winds out on the Hauraki Gulf.

It was the third straight day that ended with the two teams gaining a win apiece and it is looking increasingly likely that the outcome of this 36th contest for international sport’s oldest trophy will come down to who will blink first.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF/Stuff Team NZ and Luna Rossa took turn about to dominate and ended the third day of the match still on level terms.

Or who can win two starting duels in a row.

On Saturday, as it had been hitherto, it was all about winning the start, with the boat that came off the line the better coasting to victory in both races. At least one trend was snapped, when the starboard entry boat won both races.

It was the Italians who won the pre-start manoeuvres decisively in race 5 first up, when Team New Zealand came off their foils at an inopportune time, and they never looked like being hauled in, even though Peter Burling and his crew chased gamely on Te Rehutai to keep the margin to a respectable 18 seconds at the finish.

Then, second up, it was almost a mirror image. This time it was Luna Rossa who hit a dead patch in the pre-start and Team New Zealand who rocketed off the line with a decisive advantage. From there it was a procession as the Kiwis romped to the most decisive victory of the finals, by 1min 41sec.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Team New Zealand bounced back with a dominant performance second up on Saturday to get it back to 3-3.

“That was a good one to have the boatspeed like that,” said Team NZ flight controller Blair Tuke of a clutch performance in the start box from the Kiwis to avoid falling into a 4-2 hole. “A big speed difference was very pleasing and just like yesterday it was a really good reply from the guys.

“It was a good way to finish another tight day.”

Luna Rossa co-helmsman Jimmy Spithill said both races essentially came down to what happened in the all-important two minutes before the start.

“We were happy with our positioning, unfortunately we just got caught in a real light spot and just could not get the boat going back to the line,” he said of their race 6 effort that looked like they had left the handbrake on.

“It was almost a reversal of the first race where the other guys sort of fell into a light spot and they couldn’t get going.

“It was unfortunate. There were not a lot of passing lanes from then on. It was just too big a jump after the start.”

STUFF 5,500 were on the Te Wero area for the singalong to Rod Stewart's "Sailing" at the cup village in Auckland.

Spithill confirmed Luna Rossa had suffered no mechanical issues in the second race pre-start.

“It was just a matter of getting caught in no wind unfortunately,” he said. “We just could not get the boat going. It’s just one of those things on a day like today – it’s a little bit of a minefield out here, especially down in the start box and we just couldn’t get the boat to accelerate.”

It had been a less than polished opening race by Team NZ on Course A, north of the city, as they pretty much lost all hope in the pre-start where they messed up their timing coming to the line, came down off their foils in the light 8-knot winds and coughed up an immediate 200-metre advantage to the Italians.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF/Stuff Team New Zealand were a lot more pleased with their efforts in race 6 in the America's Cup match on Saturday.

From there, as we’ve seen throughout this regatta in light to moderate conditions, it was a procession as the frontrunners went unchallenged to victory, with Luna Rossa hitting the top mark with a 32-second advantage – an edge they maintained down the second downwind leg.

The Kiwis made a minor move down the third leg, where they picked up 10 seconds back upwind, but the Italians steadied to go back out by 27sec at the fourth gate and by 23sec at the penultimate mark.

“We thought we had a little more time to kill than we actually did and didn’t quite manage to get going again and take off,” said Burling of the untimely pre-start flop. “They shut down the race pretty well from there. It felt like we fought relatively hard and got closeish at the finish but they didn’t give us too many options.”

But there was no denying Team NZ’s clutch gene second up. They nailed their start superbly, the Italians didn’t and it was a one-boat race thereafter, the Kiwis leading by 51sec at the first gate and by well over a minute at each one thereafter.

At the end of three days of racing this America’s Cup match may have a predictable nature to it, but at 3-3 it is deliciously poised heading into Sunday's two races.

“Mate, it’s what we live for,” said a smiling Spithill afterwards. “This is what it’s all about – a great sporting battle. It was great to see all the spectators, the air force came out this morning, and all in all it was a great day. We’re back to even and I can’t wait for tomorrow.”

Results on 3rd day of the America’s Cup match:

Race 5: Luna Rossa won by 18sec. Race 6: Team NZ won by 1min 41sec. Series is tied 3-3.