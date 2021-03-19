America's Cup: Stricter crew nationality rule brought in, foiling monohulls confirmed for next challenge

The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron hopes the next America’s Cup will be held in New Zealand after confirming Team UK as the next challenger of record and deciding to keep the radical foiling monohulls that thrilled sailing fans in Team New Zealand’s thrilling victory over Luna Rossa this week.

It has also introduced a stricter crew nationality rule.

The Team UK challenge has been widely speculated on and was let slip by the squadron on Wednesday night, and confirmed in a statement on Friday.

“The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron have received and accepted a challenge for the 37th America’s Cup from our long-standing British friends at Royal Yacht Squadron Racing,’’ RNZYS commodore Aaron Young said.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Sir Ben Ainslie’s Team UK has been accepted as the next challenger of record.

Team UK, led in this year's challenge series by Sir Ben Ainslie and backed by Ineos billionaire Sir James Ratcliffe, will represent the Royal Yacht Squadron.

READ MORE:

* America's Cup: Team UK confirmed as challenger of record, now intrigue deepens

* New York Yacht Club drives conversation about future of America's Cup

* America's Cup: United States team officially withdraw

* Dutch challenge accepted for 2021 America's Cup



No date or venue has yet been set for the next Cup event, with Cowes in the Isle of Wight has been suggested, but Young said it was the squadron’s preference for the event to remain in New Zealand.

"There is a lot to work through. We've only just finished this AC36 and right now Emirates Team New Zealand are in a exclusive negotiation period with the New Zealand Government around hopefully hosting the event in New Zealand," Young told Stuff.

"No doubt it's our preference. We're not involved in that negotiation piece so we're hoping we do see an event in New Zealand.’’

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The foiling monohulls were a big hit in this year’s America’s Cup

The foiling monohulls, which gave this year’s event extra grunt because of their excitement and speed, will be retained for the next two America’s Cup cycles, which is a condition of entry for any potential challengers.

Unlike the recent event, the teams will be restricted to building only one new AC75 for the 37th America's Cup as both the defender and challenger of record look to reduce costs to attract a higher number of challengers.

"One of the goals around the America's Cup for all of us was to increase the number of challengers and also to try and limit some costs to some degree," Young said. "The way to do that is to stick the similar style class of boat that we've had in the last cycle. It seemed to be a reasonably obvious choice to us."

The teams will be restricted to building only one new AC75 for the next event.

RNZ Uncertainty about the future of the America's Cup was already in the air while the boats were on the water.

A new rule will require 100 per cent of the race crew for each competitor to either be a passport holder of the country of the team’s yacht club as of Friday [March 19] or to have been physically present in that country for two of the previous three years before March 18.

An exception will be made, with a discretionary provision allowing a quota of non-nationals on the race crew for competitors from “Emerging Nations”.

A single event authority will be appointed to be responsible for the conduct of all racing and the management of commercial activities.

Young said it was intended for the venue for the next America’s Cup match to be confirmed within six months. There were a number of different options, he said.

Among the teams who might take part in the next challenge are former winners Alinghi, with a big hint from their boss Ernesto Bertarelli reported in Italian media.

“The AC75s have shown their full potential. We look forward to hearing about the plans for the future of the America's Cup, and we really hope it will be a growing event that brings together teams from all over the world,” he said.

Team NZ chief executive Grant Dalton welcomed the news Team UK would be the next challenger of record.

“The 37th America’s Cup effectively starts the moment the team crossed the finish line on Wednesday afternoon,” he said.

“It is very exciting to have a new Challenger of Record to continue to build the scale of the America’s Cup globally. The AC75’s and the unprecedented broadcast reach of the exciting racing from Auckland’s stunning Waitematā harbour have really put Auckland and the America’s Cup at the forefront of international sport.”