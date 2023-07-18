Te Rehutai starts sailing as Team NZ relishes Barcelona breeze

Team New Zealand boat Te Rehutai has hit the Barcelona waters, with crew relishing the stable conditions as they begin four months of intense training before defending the America’s Cup.

The crew re-rigged the AC75 within days of arriving in Barcelona and have enjoyed a couple of days sailing in warm weather with a welcoming breeze.

“Much has been made of the Barcelona conditions and swell so it was good to get a first taste of the water where we will battle out the next Americas Cup,” skipper Peter Burling said after the first sail.

“We have plenty to learn and a range of different conditions to get out into and experience plus how we need to change the way we sail the boat or how we configure things. It’s going to be a busy time here, but it was nice to have a really efficient session today. It’s exciting thinking ahead and just looking at the proximity of the racecourse to the Barcelona beachfront is really cool.”

EMIRATES TEAM NZ Local boats get a close up view of Te Rehutai off Barcelona.

The team’s new base is along the World Trade Centre promontory and within sight of the famous statue of Christopher Columbus pointing out to sea.

The four months in Barcelona will involve sailing both the AC75 and the One-Design AC40 before returning to Auckland at the end of October for more testing and analysis work on the AC40.

The America’s Cup competition runs from October 12-20 next year.