'Far out, an amazing effort': Kiwi SailGP ace Peter Burling praises Football Ferns

Peter Burling and the New Zealand team will be aiming to build on last month’s victory in Chicago when they race in Los Angeles this weekend.

Peter Burling and his fellow New Zealand team members probably wouldn't mind hitting a few of the trendy spots in Los Angeles before getting to grips with "Hurricane Gulch'' when they race in the latest SailGP event this weekend.

That's wishful thinking. There won't be time.

The life of a professional sailor looks glamorous, but the luxury of travelling the planet is offset by the requirement to prepare and race in stressful situations. There's work to be done, schedules are tight.

Burling, the driver of the New Zealand team, can't afford to explore the greater city, which has a population of around 3.8 million people, on the United States' western seaboard.

"To be honest, no,'' Burling said when asked if he could clearance to go walkabout. "This year is going to be a little bit different because we are basing ourselves up in Europe for a period of it.

"For some of those European stops we won't have to spend so much time travelling, but if you look at something like this one in LA … we are on a pretty tight turnaround.''

TV3 Kiwis open Season 4 with a critical victory over the champion Aussies on Lake Michigan.

The New Zealanders are unlikely to have the luxury of wandering far from base as they prepare their boat, and themselves for racing. Having arrived in Los Angeles, via Paris, from Barcelona on Thursday (NZT), Burling has to help get the team involved in practice before racing begins Sunday.

Five fleet races, followed by the winner-takes-all final on Monday, will be held on the tight Port of Los Angeles course, which requires teams to navigate a breakwater and the thermal afternoon breezes of "Hurricane Gulch''.

After the racing is completed, it's back to the airport.

"Although you get to some pretty cool places, and get a little bit of down-time just because you can't be busy the whole time you are on the ground - otherwise you just end up running into fatigue issues - you definitely don't get much time to go and see the sights.''

The first race of the new season was held on Lake Michigan near Chicago last month, where the New Zealand team made the perfect start by finishing at the top of the 10-team leaderboard.

SAILGP/Stuff Australian ace sailor Tom Slingsby will be aiming for a win in Los Angeles.

Defending champions Australia, with Tom Slingsby again as the driver, came second, followed by Canada with Phil Robertson at the helm.

The Los Angeles event is the second of 12 to be held around the planet. The last will be in San Francisco in mid-July next year.

"Hurricane Gulch'' is known for its strong winds, which could potentially challenge the F50 teams, although milder westerly conditions have been forecast.

The tight schedule also meant there was no opportunity for Burling to watch the Football Ferns beat Norway 1-0 in their first FIFA Women's World Cup game in Auckland on Thursday evening.

Ricardo Pinto/SailGP/via AP Peter Burling, driver of the New Zealand team, sprays his teammates as they celebrate winning the first SailGP event in Chicago in June.

"I was actually in the air. We couldn't get a direct flight. But far out, what an amazing effort,'' he said. "It was something that we were all cheering them on before the game. Looking at the stats before they got into it - it was just so cool for them to get off to a win.''

Burling said the team was also thinking of their fellow Kiwis after the shooting in the CBD. Three people, including the gunman, were killed. At least 10 people were injured, including a policeman who is in a critical condition.

"After everything that had happened in Auckland that day, obviously we are on the other side of the world, but we are really feeling for everyone back home.''