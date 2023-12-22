Jo Aleh, Molly Meech included in Team NZ's Women's America's Cup team

Jo Aleh, left and Molly Meech finished 11th at the 49erFX world championships in Canada last year.

Former Olympic medallists Jo Aleh and Molly Meech have won selection for Team New Zealand in the Women’s America’s Cup in Barcelona next year.

Aleh, who won Olympic gold (London, 2012) and silver (Rio, 2016) medals in 470 class, and former 49er FX world champion and Olympic (2016) silver medallist Meech are in the five-strong team named on Friday, along with the team for the Young America’s Cup.

Joining Aleh and Meech will be Erica Dawson and Gemma Jones, who have both represented New Zealand at Olympics in Nacra, and Red Bull Foiling Generation world champion Olivia Mackay.

The youth team comprises Joshua Armit, Oscar Gunn, Veerle ten Have, Seb Menzies and Leo Takahashi.

Armit won gold at the 2018 Youth Worlds in Laser class, Gunn was the 2022 49er national champion, ten Have was wind foiling national champion in 2021 and 2022, Menzies is 420 world champion and 2022 Moth national champion, and Takahashi represented New Zealand at the Tokyo Olympics in 49er class.

The selections followed a week’s assessment of a range of criteria, including sailing ability, leadership and individual motivations.

“The level of talent across the board from all the shortlisted sailors was phenomenal, which did not make for an easy selection process,’’ said Team New Zealand chief operating officer Kevin Shoebridge, who was on the selection panel.

“Individually, they are all at the top of their game, so it is hard to separate them, but our job was to build the best team and AC40 sailing combinations to win both the youth and women’s events, and strengthen the foundation of talent for the future, so we are very excited to welcome them all to the team.”

The two teams will have training camps starting in February when they will get their first taste of sailing the AC40 to work out the strongest combinations between the driving and trimming positions.

The Women’s America’s Cup will be raced for the first time, from October 10-16. As with the youth event, also sailed on the AC40’s, the aim being is to provide pathways for the best women sailors in the world into the future America’s Cup sailing teams. The youth Cup starts on September 26 with the final on October 2.

Team NZ had 121 sailors apply for the teams.