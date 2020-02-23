Mark Reason: Basketball is killing rugby and cricket, and it's easy to see why

Rugby is dwindling in New Zealand's schools, cricket is on life support. The new kid hanging out on the corner is basketball, b-ball, hoops, too cool to have just one name, and too street to really belong in this authoritarian educational environment.

The serious drop off in rugby's numbers at schools such as Hutt Valley High and Naenae College is not just because kids are getting poached by the rugby powerhouse schools. It's because basketball appeals to youth in ways that rugby never has and never will. New Zealand's national sport is literally old school.

AL BELLO/GETTY Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets goes under the nickname Uncle Drew.

My son is typical of a lot of New Zealand's kids, particularly the boys. He played for the school soccer team, got alienated by poor cricket coaching and has now turned to basketball. When he's not gaming, he's shooting hoops. Basketball is his go to physical pastime.

And why wouldn't it be? Basketball is incredibly accessible. A kid can go out of his college flat with one mate or six mates, the numbers don't really matter, and find a hoop to shoot at. You don't need to get changed. Street gear is the uniform. And you can spend 10 minutes or two hours, working stuff off and cheerfully smack talking your mates.

AL BELLO/GETTY Ray Allen #34 of the Miami Heat is seen with his nickname on his jersey Jesus Shuttlesworth shooting against Kevin Garnett #2 of the Brooklyn Nets.

It's a sport that comes with its own language. And attractively it's the language of the ghettos of America: airball, fade away, sky hook, wall, box, shot fake, ice the screen, jump and swipe. Actually, I slipped sky hook in there. I have no idea if it still exists, but it did when I was playing at school, back in the early Renaissance.

Even 40 years ago basketball came with its own lexicon. But now, more than any other sport, basketball has successfully reached the online, on-phone, me generation. The NBA has gone out and targeted kids, but it's done so by speaking their language. It provides them with heroes who exist more on screens than in real life.

And a lot of them have tags. A lot of them have the status and names of superheroes. They're not all interesting names. Steven Adams is, unlike the man himself, just dull Big Kiwi. But Jimmy Butler is Jimmy Buckets; Frenchman Rudy Gobert is the Stifle Tower; Chris Paul wears number 3 and is CP3; Karl Antony Towns is Kat, which becomes a verbal torrent of "Kat Man Do" when he nails a big shot - the commentators are all in on the act.

JONATHAN FERREY/GETTY Stephen Curry 30 of the Golden State Warriors is a global superstar.

And Steph Curry is chef Curry because he cooks up a storm and throws down a lot of 'Stephortless' three pointers. And of course you can get the Stephortless T-shirt. Not sure that would be a cool thing to do. But it's out there in one sense.

Kyrie Irving is known as Uncle Drew because that's who he played in the 2018 film of the same name. Remember Space Jam and Hoosiers and White Men Can't Jump and, my wife told me to put this one in, Hoop Dreams. Spike Lee's He Got Game cast the NBA's Ray Allen as Jesus Shuttlesworth. Basketball players have surely appeared in more films and TV shows than any other sports stars.

The Harlem Globetrotters was a TV show from some of our youth and I still remember the Celtics Kevin McHale appearing in an episode of Cheers, turned into a zombie by Cliff and Norm who get him into beer-meditation on how many bolts are used to hold down Boston's parquet floor.

The daddy of all basketball's screen performances is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar who plays co-pilot Roger Murdock in Airplane. But the very big man now has a genuine contender in the form of Kevin Garnett, KG (basketball uses a lot of initials if they can't think up a good nickname).

Garnett appears in the film Uncut Gems with Adam Sandler, my favourite movie of the previous 12 months. It plays out on a dark edge and the moment you think you have regained your balance, it knocks you off again. It is also subversively extremely funny.

DANIEL MUNOZ/GETTY Too Tall dunks the ball during the Harlem Globetrotters World Tour.

And if you don't do movies, then basketball will rap you in. It seems like half the NBA thinks that they are rappers, just like half the kids in school. Most of them aren't very good. But doesn't stop them trying. Drake said: "Damn, I swear sports and music are so synonymous/Cause we want to be them, and they want to be us."

My son asked his Indian mate why rap and basketball are starting to get a hold in India where 3.1 million fans follow the NBA India Facebook page and nearly 100 million people watched the 2018 NBA games. The answer was, "It's the struggle". Indians identify with the NBA players, most of whom have struggled up off the streets.

AP Power Memorial High School basketball player Lew Alcindor practices in New York. Alcindor, later became Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

And that is the connection to rap. The struggle. Chance the Rapper played the half-time show at last week's All Star game and he is just setting the example. He's who people want to be. Damian Lillard, aka Dame D.O.L.L.A., is the best of the current players. Here's a flavour of Mr $.

"I stand out cause I'm a soldier in a sucker's game

That paparazzi tryna shine me boy, I'm duckin' fame

Some dudes call and set it up, and boy that's such a shame

The only time I really stunt is in my stunner frames

I love my life from the good to the bad

Feel good to live with riches when comin' from rags

I paint a picture boy, just give me that pen and pad

City in pieces, motivatin' the kids with the scrabs, gone.

Apart from the observation that becoming a rapper as well as an NBA player would not seem an obvious route to 'duckin' fame, I have little idea what most of that means. And that's the point. The kids don't want to speak our language. They want their own vocabulary. And basketball gives it to them more than any other sport.

And it's crossing borders. New Zealand is one of 38 countries represented in this year's NBA. Fuelled by the biggest NBA overseas superstar of all-time, Yao Ming, and a lot of marketing savvy, basketball is on the way to becoming the biggest sport in China.

Of China's 3.86 billion population, 640 million watched some kind of NBA programming over the course of the 2017-2018 season. The league reckons that it has 180 million Chinese social media followers in China and the weekly show NBA Primetime averages 28 million viewers.

NAM HUH/AP Chance the Rapper performs during halftime of the NBA All-Star basketball game in February.

​Tencent, the world's largest video game company, opened a $31.4 million studio in Beijing a few years ago. It is combining gaming technology with traditional broadcasting and it is reaching a lot of kids. This is the future, folks.

The struggle and swagger of b-ball is talking to the kids. And it's only going to get more and more popular here and around the world. But hey, so what. It's a great game. It's street, it's cool and it's getting our boys out the house. I may have ended face down on the concrete a few times, but if you can't walk the walk and trash the talk, you shouldn't be out there.

"I'm gonna cross you up, old man."

"Don't see anyone round here wearing Air Callums. So who's gonna finish second?"