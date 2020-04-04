Matt Walsh: Breakers could win the NBL title with all-Kiwi lineup post-coronavirus

The New Zealand Breakers believe they can win the Australian NBL with an all-Kiwi mega lineup and club owner Matt Walsh has confirmed it's a post-coronavirus avenue he's exploring with some intent.

Breakers owner Matt Walsh told Stuff that he is actively recruiting Europe-based Tall Blacks stars Isaac Fotu and Tai Webster now they are back in New Zealand with a view to creating an all-Kiwi super team that he is adamant would match anything that could be cobbled together across the Tasman.

The Breakers could, in effect, become the Tall Blacks by another name in the new post-Covid-19 sporting world that emerges – and it's not a scenario that the club's American boss has any qualms about.

No one knows what the realities of life will be for the remainder of this year, and even next in the wake of Covid-19's transmission globally. The 2020-21 Australian NBL season is scheduled to begin in October but Walsh says a number of options are being game-planned for, including starts as late as the new year.

But given the demands of broadcasters, and precarious positions of sporting entities post-lockdown, there will also be a willingness to start the season as soon as possible.

The other aspect that remains up in the air, as it were, is travel once the world emerges from its various lockdowns. It is highly likely that borders will remain closed for some time and the NBL is already planning for the possibility of a non-import landscape.

Kiwis who have been playing in Europe, such as Fotu (Italy), Webster (Turkey) and rising young prospect Max Darling (Croatia) may also be considering their own health and safety in the wake of the virus. It may be that a season back in New Zealand presents as the most sensible option.

If that's the case, Walsh believes he could put together a Breakers lineup capable of going all the way to the championship and confirmed he has already started exploring that very option.

GETTY IMAGES Isaac Fotu is back from Italy to wait out the coronavirus. Could he join the Breakers?

"We've got some really good international Kiwi players who are home now, and you don't know when they're going to be able to travel, you don't know what the European season is going to look like next year.

"I can tell you we are recruiting some of those guys really hard. We've also got some guys who have just graduated college who are now home – the Jack Salts of the world. There is a scenario where we have a huge contingent of Kiwis on our team next year and maybe we go at it with an all-Kiwi team."

Pressed further on the prospect, Walsh indicated there was a possibility of putting together a team that could win the championship without imports

"It's only a possibility because the Kiwi talent is so strong. You've got guys like Isaac Fotu and Tai Webster who are import-level players. You slot them in and it's very easy to stay competitive," added the Breakers owner.

GETTY IMAGES Tall Blacks guard Tai Webster has made a big impact in Turkey with Galatasaray.

"What the world looks like and how travel is remains something we can't predict, and whether Americans will be able to come over by October … if not, we're putting ourselves in a position where we want to be able to win the league with whatever team we put out there.

"I think our Kiwi players are good enough. If you get everyone's buy-in, we can win the league with an all-Kiwi lineup."

Walsh said the communication from the league had been excellent through this testing period and all scenarios were being prepared for – including, no doubt, the possibility of the Breakers not being able to move freely trans-Tasman.

PHIL WALTER/GETTY IMAGES Matt Walsh: 'Isaac Fotu and Tai Webster are import-level players. You slot them in and it's easy to stay competitive.'

"We've been in constant communication with Larry [Kestelman], the owner, and management," added Walsh. "We're preparing for all scenarios, including starting in October, November and December, and having an abbreviated season. Life will go on, and when it does and what that world looks like is yet to be seen. But there will be an NBL at some point."

Kestelman has confirmed the NBL was willing to press ahead without imports, if that was the hand that is dealt.

"There is every chance we may have challenges to get imports into the country," Kestelman told The Melbourne Age this week. "If we end up with an Australians (and New Zealanders)-only league, I don't think it would be a terrible thing and it may be great for some of our young talent.

"It could happen that we start the season without imports then find the travel restrictions are lifted halfway through and we can have imports after that. Being a league that makes decisions quickly means we have some scope for movement in the rules should that happen."

There is also the prospect that if borders do open in time, American imports view the relative isolation of New Zealand and Australia as major lifestyle advantages and could actually regard the NBL as a preferential landing spot. That could see a significant rise in the level of restricted talent available.

The way the world is progressing right now, it pays to keep all options open.