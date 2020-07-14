Breakers set to sign Tai Webster in major coup for ANBL basketball season

Tall Blacks guard Tai Webster (L), in action against Brazil at the 2019 basketball World Cup, is set to sign for the Breakers.

The Breakers are set to make their most significant signing of the NBL off-season with the addition of Tall Blacks point guard Tai Webster for the 2020-21 campaign.

It’s understood the Auckland-based Australian NBL club will confirm Webster’s signature at an announcement at club HQ on Wednesday – immediately springboarding the Kiwi outfit into title contention for the looming season.

The 25-year-old younger brother of star Breakers shooting guard Corey has played the entirety of his professional hoops in Europe since finishing up a stellar collegiate career at Nebraska in 2017.

The athletic New Zealander played his first year of pro basketball in Germany for the Frankfurt Skyliners and the last two in Turkey for the high-profile Galatasaray club.

Webster came through the Breakers academy system as a youngster and played as a development player on the 2012-13 team that won the third of the club’s three straight championships.

He had been expected to return to Europe for 2020-21, though the Covid-19 pandemic and uncertain state of things in Europe has likely forced him to rethink his plans in the short term.

He has been in New Zealand since prior to the lockdown and working out at the Breakers facility since activity resumed.

Webster’s signing, if confirmed, would give the Breakers a likely starting backcourt of he and brother Corey, with Aussie Jarrad Weeks covering both spots off the bench.

Tao Zhang/Getty Images Tai Webster has spent his professional basketball career in Europe since graduating from a United States college.

They still have two import slots to fill and three further positions for either locals or players under the Next Stars programme.

The Tall Blacks standout brings both familiarity with the club’s core of Kiwi players and elite level athleticism, scoring punch and distribution.

He would be one of the premier local players in the league.

If Webster is confirmed on Wednesday it would bring to six the signings locked in for next season which will not begin until December.

He and his brother will be joined by fellow Tall Blacks Tom Abercrombie, Rob Loe and Finn Delany, as well as feisty Aussie Weeks.

The Breakers are also said to be close to locking in a return for well-performed import Scotty Hopson which would further strengthen their claims to a fifth ANBL championship.

Club owner Matt Walsh and coaches Dan Shamir and Mody Maor are closely monitoring the performances of a number of young Kiwi players in the revamped New Zealand NBL currently playing out in west Auckland.