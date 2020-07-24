NBL Showdown: Taranaki Mountain Airs blow away critical points, Otago Nuggets stay top

A top-two finish is now far from guaranteed for the Taranaki Mountain Airs following a hefty 92-65 loss to the Franklin Bulls.

The Bulls put a plan in place to slow the Airs offence down and it worked a treat as the Bulls trampled all over the sluggish Airs at Trusts Arena on Thursday evening.

The Bulls had clearly done their homework after two previous heavy Sal’s NBL Showdown defeats to the Airs in which the Taranaki side scored more than 100 points.

Thursday's win from the Bulls was built on a sharpshooting display from veteran guard Everard Bartlett.

The former Tall Black was deadly from deep in draining all five of his triples for a game-leading 18 points.

He received good support from Dom Kelman-Poto (16 points) and Isaac Davidson who returned to form with 17 points, albeit he still struggled from deep making one of four long-range efforts.

Bulls big man Sam Timmins was his usual industrious self, with 12 rebounds and seven points in the paint and Nikau McCullough was a spark off the bench with a dozen points.

The signs were not good for the Airs in their final regular-season hit out as it took them all of the first three and a half minutes to get on the board, with a Marcel Jones drive to the basket earning their first points of the game.

PHOTOSPORT Franklin Bulls star Everard Bartlett scored 18 points in the big win.

It was to be a familiar pattern as the Bulls looked to take the ball out of Derone Raukawa’s hands at every opportunity, throwing the Airs out of their offensive rhythm to earn a massive 49-27 lead at the halftime break.

By contrast, the Bulls were having no such issues in scoring, with no less than six players draining at least one triple in the first half.

They were matching that accuracy at the hoop with effort in the paint, out rebounding Taranaki 25-16 at the break, continuing a real area of concern for the Airs as they head into finals week next week.

The Bulls threatened to completely destroy the Airs in the third, with back to back triples for Bartlett extending the lead to 29, but to the Airs' credit, they came back with some long-range bombs of their own to reduce that deficit to 22 at the final break.

The final quarter was largely academic as both sides took the chance to run their benches and rest some weary bodies.

The frustration was showing for the Airs though, with MVP leader Derone Raukawa giving up an unsportsmanlike foul as he and McCullough engaged in a little push and shove after the whistle, McCullough earned the same rebuke from the officials.

Best for the Airs, who never stopped trying, were the usual suspects in MVP candidates Raukawa (19 points, four rebounds, four assists) and Marcel Jones (17 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Mitch Dance stepped in with 10 points from the bench.

The Airs now rest up and see where they finish and who they play first up in finals week, while the Bulls play their final regular-season game against the Rams on Saturday.

SAL'S NBL

Otago Nuggets v Manawatū Jets: The Otago Nuggets remained in top spot on the NBL ladder after a 97-85 win against Manawatū Jets.

The Nuggets now boast a 9-4 record after the win in Auckland on Thursday night, and even if they lose to the lowly Nelson Giants on Saturday, they will still retain the No 1 berth.

The Jets are second, with an eight-win-five-loss record, and have one regular-season match left, against the Auckland Huskies on Saturday night.

The Nuggets had won the first two encounters against the Jets and were spurred on by the class of Jordan Ngatai (37 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists) and Jarrod Kenny (7 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 steals) to complete a clean sweep against the Jets.

Otago led by as many as 21 points and although the Jets reduced the deficit in the fourth quarter, they were unable to seriously threaten the in-form Nuggets.

Tom Vodanovich paced the Jets with 28 points. Hyrum Harris (20 points and 12 rebounds), Jayden Bezzant (13 points) and Taane Samuel (9 points and 11 rebounds) gave their skipper good support, but it was a night when the Nuggets looked the team to beat with the playoffs around the corner.

Vodanovich, in terrific shooting form, scored with his opening shot as the Jets raced to a 10-2 lead.

Another in prime form, Josh Aitcheson (14 points on the night), scored eight points in the opening quarter for Otago and with Jordan Ngatai making 11 points, the southerners trailed by just three (26-23) at quarter time.

Vodanovich made it four from four from deep to open proceedings in the second quarter and when Haize Walker landed from the same spot after sweet ball movement the Jets were 35-26 ahead.

Kane Keil, Aitcheson and Ngatai (22 points at the interval) ended the half in style with a 12-2 run to take the Nuggets to a 52-48 lead.

Harris and Samuel scored early in the second half, but when Hunt went back-to-back the Nuggets were ahead 66-56.

Vodanovich moved his personal tally into the 20s, but Ngatai was into the 30s and Otago was in control at three-quarter time with an 80-64 lead after a 28-16 period in their favour.

Harris and Vodanovich were doing their best to reduce the arrears, but with six minutes remaining, the Jets still trailed 90-72.

That became 90-79 with four to play and when Kirksey landed from deep, the Jets were on the charge.

Keil (16 points) steadied the Otago nerves with his third triple of the game to seal the deal.

The playoffs start next week.

Otago Nuggets 97 (Jordan Ngatai 37pts 7rbds, Kane Keil 16, Jordan Hunt 15pts 8 rbds, Josh Aitcheson 14, Jarrod Kenny 7pts 9rbds 7assists) Manawatū Jets 85 (Tom Vodanovich 28, Hyrum Harris 20pts 12rbds, Jayden Bezzant 13, Taane Samuel 9pts 11rbds). Q1: 23-26, HT: 52-48, Q3: 80-64.

Standings: Otago Nuggets 18, Manawatū Jets 16, Taranaki Mountain Airs 16, Auckland Huskies 14, Franklin Bulls 14, Nelson Giants 8, Canterbury Rams 6.