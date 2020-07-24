Michael Jordan's famous shoes expected to sell for around $1.3m at auction

If you thought Michael Jordan was rich rich well he is now gonna be rich rich rich....ordan is onto a new venture that will undoubtedly set his net worth over $2b.

If you love Air Jordans, Christie's auction house has some game-worn classics available at the end of July. But it will cost you.

About a dozen pair of the Nike shoes, worn by Charlotte Hornets owner and former NBA MVP Michael Jordan, will go up for bid from July 30 through August 13 on Christie's website.

Christie's estimates each pair of the shoes is worth from $6,000 (NZ$9,000) to as much as $850,000 (NZ$1.28m) as collector's items from Jordan's six-championship career playing for the Chicago Bulls.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Michael Jordan's shoes have proven a good investment as prices soar on the back of his hit TV series.

The prize of this auction is a pair of Air Jordan 1s Jordan wore in a Nike-sponsored exhibition in Trieste, Italy, in August 1985.

That's when Jordan, then-reigning NBA rookie of the year, shattered a backboard, leaping from just inside the lane for a dunk.

A piece of glass from the fragmented backboard is still lodged in the sole of the left shoe, according to Christie's auction information.

Paul Kane/Getty Images Michael Jordan's trademark shoes and other memorabilia have become highly collectable items.

Christie's estimated those shoes to be worth between $650,000 (NZ$979,000) and $850,000 (NZ$1.28m).

Also in Christie's auction: A pair of shoes from the first Olympic "Dream Team" in 1992, given to a receptionist at the hotel Team USA stayed at in Barcelona, Spain, and baseball cleats from when Jordan played for the Double-A Birmingham Barons in the Chicago White Sox system in 1994.

Pictures of all the Air Jordan's up for auction are on Christie's website.

Christie's is doing by-appointment in-person exhibitions of the shoes at Rockefeller Center in New York City through August 13.