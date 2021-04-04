Colton Iverson stars with huge performance as Breakers edged by Phoenix

American centre Colton Iverson had a mammoth 26 point-22 rebound performance for the Breakers against South East Melbourne Phoenix on Sunday.

A colossal showing from American centre Colton Iverson couldn't propel the New Zealand Breakers to an upset come from behind victory.

The South East Melbourne Phoenix survived a gutsy performance from the Breakers on Sunday, holding on for a 92-85 win in Melbourne.

Iverson was inspirational for the Breakers at both ends of the floor, finishing with a sublime stat line of 26 points (on nine of 14 shooting) and 22 rebounds, including 14 defensive boards.

South Dakota native Iverson backed up his 20 rebound effort from the Breakers' 81-76 overtime win over Brisbane in their last outing. He became the first Australian NBL player since Melbourne Tigers big man Mark Bradtke in 1997 to achieve consecutive 20 rebound games.

His 22 rebounds was a Breakers’ record, surpassing the 20 rebound effort set by him and Australian Ben Pepper, who played for the club in their early years.

Iverson grabbed more than half of the Breakers' rebounds in the game with the team hauling down 34 in total.

It was another fighting effort from the Breakers, who again battled valiantly, but weren't able to come away with the win, falling to 5-12 on the season.

Mike Owen/Getty Images Colton Iverson throws down a dunk for the Breakers in his inspirational performance against the Phoenix.

They were in early trouble, trailing 29-17 after the first quarter, but fought back in the second term to go into halftime down by six (46-40).

A powerful third quarter, where they outscored the Phoenix 29-21 and hit seven threes saw the Breakers surge ahead on the scoreboard.

Iverson was into everything, gobbling up rebounds at will, and scoring close to the hoop, while make life tough for the Phoenix on offence.

Tai Webster warmed up from three point range in the third, draining three triples in the quarter as the Breakers lit up offensively.

Mike Owen/Getty Images Corey Webster scored 11 points for the Breakers against the Phoenix, returning from a knee injury, which had sidelined him since March.

New Zealand took a 69-67 lead into the final term and would have sensed an upset brewing against the third placed Phoenix, who improved to 12-8 with the win.

After a sloppy third quarter, the Phoenix awoke with the game on the line. Led by Mitch Creek, who scored a team-high 24 points, Kiwi Yanni Wetzell, Cam Gliddon, and Kyle Adnam, who all knocked down crucial shots, the Phoenix had too much firepower when it mattered.

Corey Webster, returning to the Breakers' lineup after being sidelined since March with a knee injury, had 11 points on 4-11 shooting with four assists in 29 minutes.

Younger brother Tai chipped in with 16, most in the third quarter, before limping to the sideline with a sore ankle late in the game.

The Breakers’ next game is against Melbourne United on Saturday.

AT A GLANCE:

South East Melbourne Phoenix 92 (Mitch Creek 24, Cam Gliddon 18, Yanni Wetzell 18, Kyle Adnam 11) New Zealand Breakers 85 (Colton Iverson 26, Tai Webster 16, Finn Delany 15, Corey Webster 11) Quarter scores: 1Q: 29-17, HT: 46-40 3Q: 67-69.