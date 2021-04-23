Your complete guide to the 2021 New Zealand NBL season

The Otago Nuggets triumphed in the NBL Showdown last year and open the season against the Saints on Saturday.

The National Basketball League celebrates its 40th year of existence in 2021, returning with a home and away format after the Covid-19 inspired Showdown last year. Stuff hoops writers MARC HINTON and BRENDON EGAN assess how the 10 teams shape up with Showdown champions, the Otago Nuggets, and 2019 NBL champions, the Wellington Saints, launching the season on Saturday.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Chris Johnson will bring NBA experience to the Huskies for the 2021 NBL.

AUCKLAND HUSKIES

Coach: Aaron Young

Squad: Chris McIntosh, Theo Johnson, Brook Ruscoe, Zach Riley, Kiani Saxon, Reuben Fitzgerald, Nick Barrow, Tom Vodanovich, Sean Murphy, Jackson Smyth, Chris Johnson* (overseas player), Jeremy Kendle*.

Verdict: It’s really year one for the Huskies after the NBL took care of their roster last year. And things haven’t exactly gone auspiciously. GM Matt Lacey thought he had the best player in the league, only for Armoni Brooks to be snapped up by the Houston Rockets when he was set to jump on the plane. Then star signing Tom Vodanovich gets called into the Sydney Kings and now misses a big chunk of the season. Ex-NBA big Chris Johnson looks a handy pick-up and journeyman pro Jeremy Kendle swings in to deputise as backcourt import for three games. They look light on top-end experience with Brook Ruscoe (back after a two-year hiatus), Nick Barrow, and Chris McIntosh carrying the load. (MH)

TAB title odds: $17

Shane Wenzlick/Photosport Isaac Davidson will look to build on his encouraging NBL Showdown for the Franklin Bulls in 2021.

FRANKLIN BULLS

Coach: Jamie Reddish

Squad: Josh Selby*, Jett Thompson, Nick Fee, Joseph Nunag, Dylan Wilkie, Zane Waterman*, Matt Freeman, Denhym Brooke, Isaac Davidson, Dane Brooks, Zach Easthope, Jaylen Gerrand, Adam Dunstan, Tyronne McLennan, Uani Talagi.

Verdict: By all accounts the other league newcomers – yes, the Showdown doesn’t really count – from south of Auckland have recruited a stud in import point guard Josh Selby. If the one-time Memphis Grizzly is dialled in and healthy he could lead this team to some exciting places. He will need help, and the Bulls are light on NBL experience. Second import Zane Waterman (a young 6’9 stretch four) and Kiwi studs Isaac Davidson and Matt Freeman (coming in late from Germany) will need to produce, but are all capable of it. Dane Brooks has game (and hops) and will need to step up while Davidson and Freeman are absent. (MH)

TAB title odds: $13

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Ethan Rusbatch should be a handful for the Hawke’s Bay Hawks.

HAWKE’S BAY HAWKS

Coach: Jacob Chance

Squad: Jordan Hunter*, Everard Bartlett, Jarrod Kenny, Jonathan Janssen, Devondrick Walker*, Ethan Rusbatch, Darryl Jones, Jordan Hunt, Clifton Bush III, Hyrum Harris, Tommy Fergusson, Derone Raukawa.

Verdict: Pretty much everyone’s pick as title favourite, providing they can negotiate first half of season without too much damage. A loaded roster is evened out by the fact four are playing in the Aussie NBL and, as it stands, they can only suit up three of them. Hyrum Harris’ late call-up as an injury replacement for Cairns has complicated matters, with Jarrod Kenny and Jordan Hunt also on deck at the same club. The Hawks can only have two Kiwis out of that league. Australian big Jordan Hunter could also miss the cut-off if his Sydney Kings went as far as the grand final. Holding down the fort will be a solid core of import Devondrick Walker, mercurial point guard Derone Raukawa, Tall Blacks sharpshooter Ethan Rusbatch, and veteran Everard Bartlett. (MH)

TAB title odds: $3.50

Shane Wenzlick/Photosport Veteran Marcel Jones will be a key offensive weapon for the Taranaki Mountain Airs.

TARANAKI MOUNTAIN AIRS

Coach: Trent Adam

Squad: Scott Telfer, Haize Walker, Riley Putt, Latrell Teka-Wall, Francis Mulvihill, Baxter Fenwick, Tom Poulgrain, Tai Wynyard, Carlin Davison, Aaron Bailey-Nowell, Morgan Trott. Nelson Kirksey*, Marcel Jones.

Verdict: With just one import (Australia-based journeyman Nelson Kirksey), as well as naturalised bucket-getter Marcel Jones, they look light at the top end. And not exactly brimming with experienced Kiwi talent, with the obvious exception of soon-to-turn-40 Aaron Bailey-Nowell. Tai Wynyard will carry a load as starting centre, and has a lot to prove after a dramatic post-Kentucky career slide. Keeping him healthy will be key. Wooden-spoon favourite. (MH)

TAB title odds: $31

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Jayden Bezzant had a memorable NBL Showdown for the Jets last year.

MANAWATU JETS

Coach: Tim McTamney

Squad: Jayden Bezzant, Ashton McQueen, Nikau McCullough, Jake McKinlay, Finn Lally, Kalib Mullins, Shane Temara, Troy Temara, Tukaha Cooper, Matangarei Hipango, Daishon Knight*, DeAndre Daniels*.

Verdict: A potential top four contender if things fall into place with decent depth and a pair of likely looking imports in the athletic DeAndre Daniels and experienced Daishon Knight. Daniels is long and springy and showed in his season with Perth (2014-15) he is a high-level performer. Knight led the NBL in scoring in 2018 and is back for a third stint with the Jets, so brings plenty of familiarity. The support is solid, headed by point guard Jayden Bezzant, forward Shane Temara and sharpshooters Ashton McQueen and Nikau McCullough. (MH)

TAB title odds: $8

Shane Wenzlick/Photosport Taane Samuel, who had a strong NBL Showdown, joins the Saints from the Manawatū Jets.

WELLINGTON SAINTS

Coach: Zico Coronel

Squad: Taane Samuel, Ezra Vaigafa, Kael Robinson, Isaac Miller-Jose, Kerwin Roach*, Dion Prewster, Thomas Gold, Tohi Smith-Milner, Kenneth Tuffin, Rangimarie Mita, Romaro Gill*, Troy McLean.

Verdict: The 11-time champions sat out the Showdown last year and as usual remain one of the teams to beat. Zico Coronel takes over the coaching clipboard at the Saints, who went 20-0 and took out the title when they last hit the hardwood in 2019. The key cornerstones of that squad are all gone, mostly featuring in the Australian NBL. The Saints will lean heavily on Taane Samuel, who was so impressive for the Jets last season, veteran Dion Prewster, Tohi Smith-Milner, and imports Kerwin Roach and Romaro Gill. They hope to add a player or two out of the ANBL once availability becomes clearer. (BE)

TAB title odds: $4.50

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Swingman Donte Ingram, left, was a standout for the Loyola Ramblers in US college hoops and played in the NCAA Final Four in 2018.

NELSON GIANTS

Coach: Mike Fitchett

Squad: Tysxun Aiolupotea, Anzac Rissetto, Donte Ingram*, Alex McNaught, Hunter Hale*, Riley Bensemann, Nic Trathen, Tom Ingham, Sam Dempster, Josh Leger, Jay Marsh, Bronson Beri, Tyler Marsh, Tom Gargiulo.

Verdict: Celebrating their 40th season in team history, could the Giants return to finals basketball? Nelson have had some lean campaigns in recent seasons by their own lofty standards, but with coach Mike Fitchett returning and a solid core from their Showdown squad, they should be improved performers. American swingman Donte Ingram comes with excellent credentials, competing in the NCAA Final Four in 2018 for the Loyola University Ramblers and could stuff the stat sheet and be an influential contributor in this league. (BE)

TAB title odds: $15

Jono Searle/Getty Images American forward EJ Singler, pictured playing for the Brisbane Bullets in 2020, will be a crucial figure for the Canterbury Rams.

CANTERBURY RAMS

Coach: Mick Downer

Squad: Taylor Britt, Alex Talma, Jack Salt, Sam Smith, Joe Cook-Green, Jack Exeter, Quintin Bailey, EJ Singler*, Deshon Taylor*, Ben Hall, Ben Constable, Derek Albertsen.

Verdict: The Rams had a miserable 2020 Showdown, finishing bottom after round play with a 4-10 record and losing star off-season signing Jack Salt to a serious knee injury on the eve of the tournament. With Salt recovered and ready for his first basketball action in nearly two years, the Rams loom as title contenders. They have nabbed two leading Americans in the well-travelled EJ Singler and point guard Deshon Taylor, who had a stint with the Sydney Kings. With Kiwis Taylor Britt, Joe Cook-Green, Alex Talma and Sam Smith in the mix too, the Rams have the squad to make some noise. (BE)

TAB title odds: $5

Brett Phibbs/Photosport Sam Timmins returns to his hometown Otago Nuggets in 2021 after competing for the Franklin Bulls at the NBL Showdown.

OTAGO NUGGETS

Coach: Brent Matehaere

Squad: Sam Timmins, Pafe Momoisea, Matt Bardsley, Darcy Knox, Akiva McBirney-Griffin, Aaron Roydhouse, Richie Rodger, Josh Aitcheson, Jack Andrew, Geremy McKay*, Isaiah Moss*.

Verdict: The Nuggets were the feel-good New Zealand basketball story of 2020, returning to the court for the first time since 2014 and triumphing at the Showdown, led by Jordan Ngatai, Jarrod Kenny, and Jordan Hunt. Minus those three, the Nuggets don’t have the same level of expectation and will require others to step up. Homegrown talent Sam Timmins is back at the Nuggets and will be pivotal to their hopes. Otago will also need American shooting guard Isaiah Moss and Australian forward Geremy McKay to lead the way. Top four finals basketball will be a tall order for the Showdown champs. (BE)

TAB title odds: $13

Raghavan Venugopal/Photosport Dom Kelman-Poto will look to continue his pleasing progress for the Southland Sharks.

SOUTHLAND SHARKS

Coach: Rob Beveridge

Squad: Dom Kelman-Poto, Toby Gillooly, Alonzo Burton, Brayden Inger, Andrew Wheeler, Sione Helu, Connor Coll, Tom Cowie, Liam McRae, Cameron Archer, Ethan Mitchell, Josh Cunningham*, Courtney Belger*.

Verdict: Regular NBL pacesetters, the Sharks, are back after sitting out the Showdown. With experienced Australian Rob Beveridge at the helm they will be well coached and should be in the hunt for the finals. Southland has a tricky start with three road trips over the opening few rounds. Dom Kelman-Poto has been one of the big NBL improvers in recent years and he’ll look to take another step forward. Toby Gillooly had a breakout campaign for the Rams last season and was a nice addition for the Sharks. Southland has a veteran presence running the point in American Courtney Belger, a 10-year pro, who spent the last four seasons with FC Schalke in Germany. (BE)

TAB title odds: $6.50

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Otago Nuggets Jordan Ngatai, right, and Jarrod Kenny lift the NBL Showdown trophy after victory over the Manawatū Jets last season.

AT A GLANCE:

Season predictions:

Marc Hinton (Stuff)

Top four: Rams, Saints, Hawks, Sharks

Grand finalists: Hawks, Rams

Champions: Hawks

Brendon Egan (Stuff)

Top four: Hawks, Rams, Saints, Sharks

Grand finalists: Hawks, Rams

Champions: Hawks

Huw Beynon (NBL media manager)

Top four: Hawks, Rams, Saints, Giants

Grand finalists: Hawks, Rams

Champions: Hawks

Round one draw:

Saturday 7.30pm: Nuggets v Saints at Edgar Centre, Dunedin

Sunday 7.30pm: Bulls v Huskies at Franklin Pool & Leisure Arena, Auckland

Monday 2pm: Giants v Sharks at Trafalgar Centre, Nelson

Thursday 7.30pm: Sharks v Airs at Stadium Southland, Invercargill

Friday 7.30pm: Saints v Rams at TSB Bank Arena, Wellington

Friday 7.30pm: Huskies v Jets at Eventfinda Stadium, Auckland (Live on Stuff)

Saturday May 1, 7.30pm: Nuggets v Airs at Edgar Centre, Dunedin

Saturday May 1, 7.30pm: Bulls v Jets at Franklin Pool & Leisure Arena, Auckland

Sunday May 2, 3pm: Hawks v Rams at Pettigrew Green Arena, Napier

*Stuff is the official media partner of the Sal’s NBL for 2021. Coverage of the league can be found at www.stuff.co.nz/sport/basketball