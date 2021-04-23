Your complete guide to the 2021 New Zealand NBL season
The National Basketball League celebrates its 40th year of existence in 2021, returning with a home and away format after the Covid-19 inspired Showdown last year. Stuff hoops writers MARC HINTON and BRENDON EGAN assess how the 10 teams shape up with Showdown champions, the Otago Nuggets, and 2019 NBL champions, the Wellington Saints, launching the season on Saturday.
AUCKLAND HUSKIES
Coach: Aaron Young
Squad: Chris McIntosh, Theo Johnson, Brook Ruscoe, Zach Riley, Kiani Saxon, Reuben Fitzgerald, Nick Barrow, Tom Vodanovich, Sean Murphy, Jackson Smyth, Chris Johnson* (overseas player), Jeremy Kendle*.
Verdict: It’s really year one for the Huskies after the NBL took care of their roster last year. And things haven’t exactly gone auspiciously. GM Matt Lacey thought he had the best player in the league, only for Armoni Brooks to be snapped up by the Houston Rockets when he was set to jump on the plane. Then star signing Tom Vodanovich gets called into the Sydney Kings and now misses a big chunk of the season. Ex-NBA big Chris Johnson looks a handy pick-up and journeyman pro Jeremy Kendle swings in to deputise as backcourt import for three games. They look light on top-end experience with Brook Ruscoe (back after a two-year hiatus), Nick Barrow, and Chris McIntosh carrying the load. (MH)
TAB title odds: $17
FRANKLIN BULLS
Coach: Jamie Reddish
Squad: Josh Selby*, Jett Thompson, Nick Fee, Joseph Nunag, Dylan Wilkie, Zane Waterman*, Matt Freeman, Denhym Brooke, Isaac Davidson, Dane Brooks, Zach Easthope, Jaylen Gerrand, Adam Dunstan, Tyronne McLennan, Uani Talagi.
Verdict: By all accounts the other league newcomers – yes, the Showdown doesn’t really count – from south of Auckland have recruited a stud in import point guard Josh Selby. If the one-time Memphis Grizzly is dialled in and healthy he could lead this team to some exciting places. He will need help, and the Bulls are light on NBL experience. Second import Zane Waterman (a young 6’9 stretch four) and Kiwi studs Isaac Davidson and Matt Freeman (coming in late from Germany) will need to produce, but are all capable of it. Dane Brooks has game (and hops) and will need to step up while Davidson and Freeman are absent. (MH)
TAB title odds: $13
HAWKE’S BAY HAWKS
Coach: Jacob Chance
Squad: Jordan Hunter*, Everard Bartlett, Jarrod Kenny, Jonathan Janssen, Devondrick Walker*, Ethan Rusbatch, Darryl Jones, Jordan Hunt, Clifton Bush III, Hyrum Harris, Tommy Fergusson, Derone Raukawa.
Verdict: Pretty much everyone’s pick as title favourite, providing they can negotiate first half of season without too much damage. A loaded roster is evened out by the fact four are playing in the Aussie NBL and, as it stands, they can only suit up three of them. Hyrum Harris’ late call-up as an injury replacement for Cairns has complicated matters, with Jarrod Kenny and Jordan Hunt also on deck at the same club. The Hawks can only have two Kiwis out of that league. Australian big Jordan Hunter could also miss the cut-off if his Sydney Kings went as far as the grand final. Holding down the fort will be a solid core of import Devondrick Walker, mercurial point guard Derone Raukawa, Tall Blacks sharpshooter Ethan Rusbatch, and veteran Everard Bartlett. (MH)
TAB title odds: $3.50
TARANAKI MOUNTAIN AIRS
Coach: Trent Adam
Squad: Scott Telfer, Haize Walker, Riley Putt, Latrell Teka-Wall, Francis Mulvihill, Baxter Fenwick, Tom Poulgrain, Tai Wynyard, Carlin Davison, Aaron Bailey-Nowell, Morgan Trott. Nelson Kirksey*, Marcel Jones.
Verdict: With just one import (Australia-based journeyman Nelson Kirksey), as well as naturalised bucket-getter Marcel Jones, they look light at the top end. And not exactly brimming with experienced Kiwi talent, with the obvious exception of soon-to-turn-40 Aaron Bailey-Nowell. Tai Wynyard will carry a load as starting centre, and has a lot to prove after a dramatic post-Kentucky career slide. Keeping him healthy will be key. Wooden-spoon favourite. (MH)
TAB title odds: $31
MANAWATU JETS
Coach: Tim McTamney
Squad: Jayden Bezzant, Ashton McQueen, Nikau McCullough, Jake McKinlay, Finn Lally, Kalib Mullins, Shane Temara, Troy Temara, Tukaha Cooper, Matangarei Hipango, Daishon Knight*, DeAndre Daniels*.
Verdict: A potential top four contender if things fall into place with decent depth and a pair of likely looking imports in the athletic DeAndre Daniels and experienced Daishon Knight. Daniels is long and springy and showed in his season with Perth (2014-15) he is a high-level performer. Knight led the NBL in scoring in 2018 and is back for a third stint with the Jets, so brings plenty of familiarity. The support is solid, headed by point guard Jayden Bezzant, forward Shane Temara and sharpshooters Ashton McQueen and Nikau McCullough. (MH)
TAB title odds: $8
WELLINGTON SAINTS
Coach: Zico Coronel
Squad: Taane Samuel, Ezra Vaigafa, Kael Robinson, Isaac Miller-Jose, Kerwin Roach*, Dion Prewster, Thomas Gold, Tohi Smith-Milner, Kenneth Tuffin, Rangimarie Mita, Romaro Gill*, Troy McLean.
Verdict: The 11-time champions sat out the Showdown last year and as usual remain one of the teams to beat. Zico Coronel takes over the coaching clipboard at the Saints, who went 20-0 and took out the title when they last hit the hardwood in 2019. The key cornerstones of that squad are all gone, mostly featuring in the Australian NBL. The Saints will lean heavily on Taane Samuel, who was so impressive for the Jets last season, veteran Dion Prewster, Tohi Smith-Milner, and imports Kerwin Roach and Romaro Gill. They hope to add a player or two out of the ANBL once availability becomes clearer. (BE)
TAB title odds: $4.50
NELSON GIANTS
Coach: Mike Fitchett
Squad: Tysxun Aiolupotea, Anzac Rissetto, Donte Ingram*, Alex McNaught, Hunter Hale*, Riley Bensemann, Nic Trathen, Tom Ingham, Sam Dempster, Josh Leger, Jay Marsh, Bronson Beri, Tyler Marsh, Tom Gargiulo.
Verdict: Celebrating their 40th season in team history, could the Giants return to finals basketball? Nelson have had some lean campaigns in recent seasons by their own lofty standards, but with coach Mike Fitchett returning and a solid core from their Showdown squad, they should be improved performers. American swingman Donte Ingram comes with excellent credentials, competing in the NCAA Final Four in 2018 for the Loyola University Ramblers and could stuff the stat sheet and be an influential contributor in this league. (BE)
TAB title odds: $15
CANTERBURY RAMS
Coach: Mick Downer
Squad: Taylor Britt, Alex Talma, Jack Salt, Sam Smith, Joe Cook-Green, Jack Exeter, Quintin Bailey, EJ Singler*, Deshon Taylor*, Ben Hall, Ben Constable, Derek Albertsen.
Verdict: The Rams had a miserable 2020 Showdown, finishing bottom after round play with a 4-10 record and losing star off-season signing Jack Salt to a serious knee injury on the eve of the tournament. With Salt recovered and ready for his first basketball action in nearly two years, the Rams loom as title contenders. They have nabbed two leading Americans in the well-travelled EJ Singler and point guard Deshon Taylor, who had a stint with the Sydney Kings. With Kiwis Taylor Britt, Joe Cook-Green, Alex Talma and Sam Smith in the mix too, the Rams have the squad to make some noise. (BE)
TAB title odds: $5
OTAGO NUGGETS
Coach: Brent Matehaere
Squad: Sam Timmins, Pafe Momoisea, Matt Bardsley, Darcy Knox, Akiva McBirney-Griffin, Aaron Roydhouse, Richie Rodger, Josh Aitcheson, Jack Andrew, Geremy McKay*, Isaiah Moss*.
Verdict: The Nuggets were the feel-good New Zealand basketball story of 2020, returning to the court for the first time since 2014 and triumphing at the Showdown, led by Jordan Ngatai, Jarrod Kenny, and Jordan Hunt. Minus those three, the Nuggets don’t have the same level of expectation and will require others to step up. Homegrown talent Sam Timmins is back at the Nuggets and will be pivotal to their hopes. Otago will also need American shooting guard Isaiah Moss and Australian forward Geremy McKay to lead the way. Top four finals basketball will be a tall order for the Showdown champs. (BE)
TAB title odds: $13
SOUTHLAND SHARKS
Coach: Rob Beveridge
Squad: Dom Kelman-Poto, Toby Gillooly, Alonzo Burton, Brayden Inger, Andrew Wheeler, Sione Helu, Connor Coll, Tom Cowie, Liam McRae, Cameron Archer, Ethan Mitchell, Josh Cunningham*, Courtney Belger*.
Verdict: Regular NBL pacesetters, the Sharks, are back after sitting out the Showdown. With experienced Australian Rob Beveridge at the helm they will be well coached and should be in the hunt for the finals. Southland has a tricky start with three road trips over the opening few rounds. Dom Kelman-Poto has been one of the big NBL improvers in recent years and he’ll look to take another step forward. Toby Gillooly had a breakout campaign for the Rams last season and was a nice addition for the Sharks. Southland has a veteran presence running the point in American Courtney Belger, a 10-year pro, who spent the last four seasons with FC Schalke in Germany. (BE)
TAB title odds: $6.50
AT A GLANCE:
Season predictions:
Marc Hinton (Stuff)
Top four: Rams, Saints, Hawks, Sharks
Grand finalists: Hawks, Rams
Champions: Hawks
Brendon Egan (Stuff)
Top four: Hawks, Rams, Saints, Sharks
Grand finalists: Hawks, Rams
Champions: Hawks
Huw Beynon (NBL media manager)
Top four: Hawks, Rams, Saints, Giants
Grand finalists: Hawks, Rams
Champions: Hawks
Round one draw:
Saturday 7.30pm: Nuggets v Saints at Edgar Centre, Dunedin
Sunday 7.30pm: Bulls v Huskies at Franklin Pool & Leisure Arena, Auckland
Monday 2pm: Giants v Sharks at Trafalgar Centre, Nelson
Thursday 7.30pm: Sharks v Airs at Stadium Southland, Invercargill
Friday 7.30pm: Saints v Rams at TSB Bank Arena, Wellington
Friday 7.30pm: Huskies v Jets at Eventfinda Stadium, Auckland (Live on Stuff)
Saturday May 1, 7.30pm: Nuggets v Airs at Edgar Centre, Dunedin
Saturday May 1, 7.30pm: Bulls v Jets at Franklin Pool & Leisure Arena, Auckland
Sunday May 2, 3pm: Hawks v Rams at Pettigrew Green Arena, Napier
