Steven Adams limps off court during the New Orleans Pelicans' thrashing of Orlando Magic

Steven Adams was just a rebound away from a double-double before leaving the court with an ankle injury.

Steven Adams has suffered an ankle injury in the New Orleans Pelicans' 35 point victory over the Orlando Magic on Friday (NZ time).

The big Kiwi centre started the game strong but did not return for the second half of the Pelicans' 135-100 victory.

Adams was just a rebound away from a double-double in his 16 minutes on court with 12 points and nine boards.

He left the court with 22 seconds remaining in the first half and did not return due to the left ankle injury.

The Pelicans' victory snapped a four-game losing streak but Adams’ injury will be a concern going forward with head coach Stan Van Gundy acknowledging post-game his side “need to win a high percentage” of their remaining 14 games to be a playoff hope.

It is the opposite ankle to the one Adams injured back in February.

"No, he couldn't go the second half," Van Gundy said when asked if he had rested Adams.

"How much of that was out of caution and how much of it was he absolutely couldn't have played in any situation ... I don't know the answer to that.

"All they told me was Steven can't go," Van Gundy said.

It is not yet known if Adams will be fit for the Pelicans' home clash against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday (NZ time).

Former Breakers import RJ Hampton scored 10 points off the bench for the Magic.