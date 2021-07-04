NZ NBL: Auckland Huskies control their own destiny for last finals berth

Tom Vodanovich, right, and the Auckland Huskies went 2-0 in round 10 to enhance their Final Four hopes.

The Auckland Huskies have taken a giant stride towards the National Basketball League’s Final Four.

Auckland made it five straight wins after going 2-0 on their away doubleheader over the weekend, overcoming Nelson on Friday, and following it up with a win over the Jets on Sunday.

The pair of victories lifts the Huskies to 10-6 on the season and puts them in the driver's seat to secure fourth spot and a trip to Porirua for the finals.

The Otago Nuggets (9-6), gained an important home win over the Hawke's Bay Hawks, but with the Huskies going 2-0, need to keep winning from here.

Otago have a tough run home with the Sharks and Saints away before finishing at home to the Rams.

Round 10:

Friday:

John Davidson/Photosport American guard Courtney Belger impressed for the Sharks in their away win over the Rams.

Sharks all but end Rams’ season

The Canterbury Rams’ slim chances of making the Final Four effectively ended after losing at home to the Southland Sharks.

In an evenly fought contest, the Sharks pulled away in the final quarter 27-19 after they had led by three (65-62) after three quarters.

American duo Courtney Belger and Josh Cunningham led the way for Southland, combining for 45 points, while Alonzo Burton chipped in with 19 points and seven assists.

Much was expected of the Rams in 2021, but injuries and a lack of week-to-week consistency never allowed them to reach their potential.

Sharks 92 (Courtney Belger 23, Josh Cunningham 22, Alonzo Burton 19, Dom Kelman-Poto 12) Rams 81 (EJ Singler 26, Deshon Taylor 20, Jack Salt 16, Max Darling 10) Q1: 21-21, HT: 43-42, 3Q: 65-62.

Stuff MVP points: Courtney Belger 9, Alonzo Burton 9, EJ Singler 5, Josh Cunningham 4, Jack Salt 3.

Andy Jackson/Photosport Dion Prewster and the Saints rallied late in the fourth quarter to beat the Mountain Airs.

Saints avoid huge upset

For three quarters it looked as if lowly Taranaki were going to cause the surprise of the season and knock over the Saints in New Plymouth.

Trailing 67-64 with 10 minutes to go, the Saints showed their class when it mattered and rallied for the win.

Wellington outscored the Airs 27-14 in the final quarter to earn their 12th win of the season, which inches them closer to securing top spot for the Final Four.

Tohi Smith-Milner (25 points and 15 rebounds) and Dion Prewster (24 points and six boards) were again superb for Wellington in the win.

Saints 89 (Tohi Smith-Milner 25, Dion Prewster 24, Taane Samuel 14, Kerwin Roach 10, Kenneth Tuffin 10) Mountain Airs 81 (Marcel Jones 29, Scott Telfer 11, Haize Walker 11, Tai Wynyard 11) 1Q: 17-23, HT: 38-45, 3Q: 64-67.

Stuff MVP points: Marcel Jones 8, Tohi Smith-Milner 7, Dion Prewster 7, Scott Telfer 4, Taane Samuel 2, Tai Wynyard 1, Dru Leo-Leusogia-Ape 1.

Chris Symes/Photosport American guard Justin Bibbs had a strong game for the Huskies in their away win over the Giants.

Huskies nab important road win

The in-form Huskies made it four straight wins with an impressive road victory over the Giants.

Auckland, who are fighting with the Nuggets for fourth spot, produced a dominant final quarter, where they outscored Nelson 33-21 to secure the win.

American guard Justin Bibbs is warming up after a quiet start, registering 31 points, and has provided the Huskies with another explosive scorer and floor general.

Zach Riley, the son of former Tall Black Brad Riley, continued his pleasing campaign with 25 points and nine rebounds, while Tom Vodanovich added 20 points.

American swingman Dontae Ingram had his best outing of the season for the Giants, pouring in 38 points to go with 10 rebounds in the losing cause.

Huskies 104 (Justin Bibbs 31, Zach Riley 25, Tom Vodanovich 20, Chris Johnson 13) Giants 96 (Dontae Ingram 38, Hunter Hale 30, Tom Ingham 12) 1Q: 14-20, HT: 39-50, 3Q: 71-75.

Stuff MVP points: Zach Riley 9, Justin Bibbs 9, Donte Ingram 6, Tom Vodanovich 3, Hunter Hale 3.

Saturday:

Joe Allison/Getty Images Isaiah Moss continued his standout season, scoring 31 points in the Nuggets’ win over the Hawks.

Nuggets stay in finals mix

Otago remain in the Final Four mix after a pivotal home win over the Hawke’s Bay Hawks.

The Nuggets improved to 9-6 and look set to tussle it out with the Huskies for fourth spot over the final three rounds.

Led by 31 points and nine rebounds from standout American Isaiah Moss, who must be a lock for the All Star Five, the Nuggets snuck past the Hawks in the last quarter.

Moss hit a key three with 2.24 to play to put his side up 89-85 and they closed out the win to keep the pressure on the Huskies for the last finals berth.

Nuggets 94 (Isaiah Moss 31, Geremy McKay 17, Luke Aston 14, Sam Timmins 12) Hawks 88 (Devondrick Walker 23, Jordan Hunt 14, Derone Raukawa 13, Hyrum Harris 11, Ethan Rusbatch 10) 1Q: 21-21, HT: 48-36, 3Q: 74-72.

Stuff MVP points: Isaiah Moss 10, Geremy McKay 7, Devondrick Walker 7, Hyrum Harris 3, Sam Timmins 2, Derone Raukawa 1.

Shane Wenzlick/Photosport Marcel Jones, pictured in a previous game, contributed 39 points, but couldn’t lead the Airs to a win over the Bulls.

Bulls storm home to pip Airs

Taranaki appeared on track for just their third win of the season, but were denied by the Franklin Bulls.

Leading 79-70 with one quarter to go, the Bulls stormed home in the final 10 minutes, taking the term 31-20, to deny the Airs a rare victory.

Veteran Marcel Jones did all he could to power the Airs to a win with 39 points and 15 rebounds in a memorable showing, but it wasn’t to be for Taranaki.

Franklin were well served by Manel Ayol, who was a handful with 31 points on 11/17 shooting to go with six rebounds.

Bulls 101 (Manel Ayol 31, Jaylen Gerrand 20, Denhym Brooke 17, Isaac Davidson 11, Jett Thompson 10) Mountain Airs 99 (Marcel Jones 39, Tai Wynyard 16, Dru-Leo Leusogi-Ape 15) 1Q: 17-24, HT: 38-52, 3Q: 70-79.

Stuff MVP points: Manel Ayol 9, Marcel Jones 9, Denhym Brooke 6, Jaylen Gerrand 4, Dru-Leo Leusogi-Ape 2.

Sunday:

Shane Wenzlick/Photosport Chris Johnson, right, pictured in a previous game, did it all for the Huskies in their win over the Jets.

Johnson shines as Huskies keep winning

A huge outing from former NBA big man Chris Johnson has kept the Huskies rolling.

Johnson delivered a monster outing in the road win over the Jets with the 2.11m centre posting 25 points and 20 rebounds in a player of the game effort.

It was anyone's game approaching the fourth quarter with the score locked at 55-all. With their finals hopes on the line, the Huskies outscored the Jets 20-11 to pull away and nab what might prove a critical win in the final wash-up.

Huskies 75 (Chris Johnson 25, Tom Vodanovich 20, Justin Bibbs 14, Zach Riley 10) Jets 66 (DeAndre Daniels 23, Daishon Knight 21) 1Q: 18-12, HT: 37-35, 3Q: 55-55.

Stuff MVP points: Chris Johnson 9, Daishon Knight 6, Justin Bibbs 6, Tom Vodanovich 5, DeAndre Daniels 4.

Hawks thump sluggish Sharks

The Hawke's Bay Hawks flew out of the blocks and never looked back.

A 37-18 first quarter advantage set the tone for the Hawks, who bounced back from a loss to the Nuggets the previous night.

This was some performance from the Hawks, who thumped the Sharks at the usually formidable Stadium Southland, shooting 54 per cent from the floor (36/66).

Jordan Hunt contributed 21 points off the bench for the Hawks, who had four others score in double figures.

Hawks 97 (Jordan Hunt 21, Devondrick Walker 17, Rhys Vague 12, Ethan Rusbatch 12, Derone Raukawa 12) Sharks 71 (Dom Kelman-Poto 27, Josh Cunningham 13, Brayden Inger 10) 1Q: 37-18, HT: 63-35, 3Q: 78-52.

Stuff MVP points: Jordan Hunt 10, Hyrum Harris 8, Dom Kelman-Poto 5, Josh Cunningham 2.

Standings:

Saints 12-2, Hawks 11-5, Sharks 11-5, Huskies 10-6, Nuggets 9-6, Rams 7-8, Giants 5-9, Bulls 5-11, Jets 4-11, Mountain Airs 2-13.