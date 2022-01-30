NBL: Breakers find going tough against Tasmania in return to hardwood

The luckless New Zealand Breakers can't take a trick.

Returning to the court for the first time in two weeks, the bottom of the table Breakers were crushed 83-59 by NBL expansion side, the Tasmania JackJumpers, on Sunday night.

Nothing has gone the way of the Australian domiciled Breakers (2-8) to open their campaign and it looks like it's going to be a long season.

New Zealand were playing their first game in two weeks since upsetting the Sydney Kings on January 16, and there was plenty of rust on display in the first half – falling into a 26-point hole at halftime.

It was another rough outing for the Breakers, who were playing a ‘home’ game at the JackJumpers’ MyState Bank Arena in Hobart. This was the second win by the JackJumpers against the Breakers after also prevailing 84-75 on Boxing Day.

American point guard Josh Magette led the way on offence for Tasmania, draining seven of 11 from three point land in his 22 points. He also contributed eight assists and five rebounds.

The Breakers only stepped back onto the training court in Melbourne on Monday after a week in isolation dealing with their largest Covid setback of the campaign.

Eight players tested positive for the virus, plus some members of staff, placing the whole team in isolation for seven days.

The task got even tougher with American guards Peyton Siva (hamstring tightness) and Chasson Randle both sitting out with injury.

New Zealand battled on both the offensive and defensive ends, shooting just 35 per cent from the field (23/65) and were outrebounded 49-32 – allowing Tasmania to snag 15 offensive boards.

Leading Breaker Finn Delany had a difficult night at the office, finishing with just two points on one of eight shooting in a rare quiet performance in his 27 minutes on court.

It was a rusty beginning from the Breakers, who were slow to get going, and missed four of their first five attempts from the field.

Sparked by Jack McVeigh and American guard Josh Adams, the JackJumpers raced out to a 10 point lead after the first quarter (23-13).

New Zealand weren't helped by five turnovers in the term and nailed just six of 17 (35 per cent) from the floor.

Head coach Dan Shamir didn't hold back at the end of the first quarter, blasting Frenchman Hugo Besson after an ineffectual start. Shamir then sounded off at the rest of the team after a poor beginning on both ends.

The verbal rocket clearly had an impact on Besson, who knocked down a three to open the second term. He warmed up as the game went on finishing with a team-high 19 points and eight rebounds.

Tasmania delivered their best basketball of the season in the second quarter, punishing the Breakers on the defensive end and capitalising from turnovers.

Magette, who played 26 games in the NBA with Atlanta and Orlando, got going from beyond the arc. He drained five triples in the quarter as the JackJumpers raced away on the scoreboard.

An 11-0 run from Tasmania to close out the first half saw them build a whopping 26 point halftime lead, ahead 53-27 at the main break.

Buoyed by a win over Adelaide on Friday, the JackJumpers, were red-hot from beyond the arc in the first half, hitting 10 of 19 from three. The Breakers couldn't get anything going offensively, converting just 10/29 from the field (34 per cent) and three of 15 from deep (20 per cent).

To their credit, the Breakers played with greater intensity to open the second half, scoring the first seven points of the third quarter.

The Breakers took out the third quarter 20-14 to cut the JackJumpers’ buffer to 20 approaching the final 10 minutes, but the damage had been done.

Normal service resumed in the last quarter with the Breakers scoring 12 points and Tasmania closing out an easy win, where they led from start to finish.

New Zealand's next game is against the Illawarra Hawks (6-4) on Wednesday.

AT A GLANCE:

JackJumpers 83 (Josh Magette 22, Jack McVeigh 17, Josh Adams 11) Breakers 59 (Hugo Besson 19, Yanni Wetzell 15) Q1: 23-13, HT: 53-27, Q3: 67-47.