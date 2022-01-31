National 3x3 basketball event set for Invercargill cancelled

Alonzo Burton in action for the Southland Sharks during the Schick 3x3 Cup played at ILT Stadium Southland in Invercargill in 2020.

The national 3x3 basketball competition scheduled for Invercargill next week has been cancelled.

It’s the latest in a string of blows for ILT Stadium Southland management since the country was moved into the red light setting on January 24.

The Schick 3x3 Cup was a joint venture between Basketball New Zealand and ILT Stadium Southland with the plan to bring 100 elite players to Invercargill for the February 10,11, and 12 men's and women’s competitions.

It had already been postponed twice because of Covid-19 but this time when the red light setting was announced it was initially decided to proceed, just without spectators. The games were going to be screened live on Sky TV.

READ MORE:

* Southern Steel defender stops playing netball to do missionary work

* The Chosen One produces late burst for big win in the Thorndon Mile

* Veteran Southland competitor Sarah Hamilton to add to impressive sporting CV



However, Basketball NZ and ILT Stadium Southland management made the tough call on Monday to instead cancel it.

Skelt said they were confident they could provide a safe environment for the players in Invercargill by restricting their movements to just their accommodation and the stadium for games, along with other measures.

However, it was decided having 100 players flying from all different parts of the country might be too risky at the moment.

They did not want it to become a superspreader event, Skelt said.

He added it was a sombre mood within the stadium staff on Monday given Skelt estimated they had poured 1500 human resource hours into trying to get the event across the line.

There was also a wider impact attached to the cancellation for Invercargill through the loss of hotel bookings and other revenue opportunities for the city, Skelt said.

It follows the cancellation of the Southland’s ILT Darts Masters which was also scheduled for February, and singer Benee's concert at the stadium which was to be on March 1.

He said the silver lining was that they have had already circled October 13, 14, and 15 to have another crack at hosting a national 3x3 basketball tournament which this time might also include international teams.

Invercargill has hosting rights for a further two years after that as well, Skelt said.