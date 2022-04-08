SBS Bank steps up to fill sponsorship void with Southland Sharks

SBS Bank Group CEO Mark McLean (second from left) is flanked by Southland Sharks (left to right) Alonzo Burton, Jaylen Gerrand and Liam McRae.

The SBS Bank has stepped up its sponsorship of the Southland Sharks helping fill a void after the Southern Institute of Technology decided to end its long-term partnership.

The Sharks’ orange singlets have been emblazoned with SIT Zero Fees branding since Southland first entered the National Basketball League in 2010.

However, SIT has decided to step back from its long-term sponsorship partnerships with Southland’s three professional sporting teams - the Sharks, Southland Stags, and the Southern Steel.

It was announced last month that the Invercargill-based SBS Bank would step in as naming right sponsors of the Stags after the 19-year partnership with SIT.

READ MORE:

* Invercargill Musical Theatre announces first corporate sponsor

* Penny Simmonds: 'Worst fears realised' through SIT's sponsorship cuts

* Southern Institute of Technology cut Stags, Sharks, Steel sponsorship



On Friday SBS Bank announced it would also ramp up its sponsorship of the Sharks, with its branding to feature on the front of the Sharks’ singlets in 2022.

SBS Bank has been one of Sharks Basketball’s key partners over recent seasons and in a challenging Covid-impacted environment, Sharks General Manager Jill Bolger said this increased level of support could not be timed better.

“Every sporting organisation has been impacted over the last few seasons so to have SBS Bank stepping up its support right now really does make a world of difference.

“It would be very easy for companies like theirs to stand still in times like these so to have them put their hand up to support in an even greater way speaks volumes for their commitment to our organisation and to Southland generally,” Bolger said.

“This support is not something we take for granted. We are here for our community and the support we receive from the business community locally is what allows us to do what we do. We love putting on a show nine times a year for our fans and that comes at a cost and with a lot of hard work by a great many people,” Bolger said.

SBS Group CEO, Mark McLean said it was an easy decision for his team to make.

“As a Southland bank, being able to support the local community and providing value back to our Members is an important part of our purpose – we believe in stepping up to get involved where we can and in this case it's Southland supporting Southland,” McLean said.

This support is even more vital, given the uncertainty that still exists around crowd numbers in indoor venues like ILT Stadium Southland, with the Sharks awaiting the Government’s direction prior to Easter.

The Southland Sharks will open its 2022 NBL season on April 29.