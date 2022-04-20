NBA: Steven Adams plays just three minutes as Memphis Grizzlies level up with Minnesota Timberwolves

Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins explains the decision to bench Steven Adams for all but the first three minutes of game two.

A selfless Steven Adams has brushed off playing just three minutes of game two against the Minnesota Timberwolves as being best for the team, according to Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins.

As Ja Morant bagged 23 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds to level up their first-round Western Conference series at one apiece, with a 124-96 victory on Tuesday night (Wednesday NZT), Adams never returned after leaving the court after just three minutes.

Jenkins addressed the issue immediately after the game.

Brandon Dill Memphis Grizzlies centre Steven Adams was benched after just three minutes in game two.

He told reporters that after he explained the decision, Adams replied with a classy response that proved he was the ultimate team man.

“We want to win. Whatever you need to do to win, coach, I’ll be there,” Jenkins said of Adams’ response.

“Super proud of him, he’s the ultimate pro,” Jenkins said of Adams.

Brandon Dill Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant bagged 23 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in game two.

Jenkins said the decision to leave Adams on the bench was a gut call based on the impact of his big men coming off the bench and Adams’ two early fouls, with Kyle Anderson and Xavier Tillman playing big minutes at centre during the game.

But Ben Golliver, of the Washington Post, wrote that Adams had simply been too slow to keep up with Minnesota's spread offense in the game one 130-117 loss to the Timberwolves.

Jenkins has been widely praised for having the courage to make the drastic all in game two.

Adams registered just a single assist and two fouls but was full of enthusiasm on the Grizzlies’ bench throughout the match.

One of the big Kiwi centre’s fouls was upgraded to a flagrant foul after he smacked Jarred Vanderbilt across the face.

Game three of the series tips off on Thursday (Friday NZT) in Minneapolis.