Not required: Uninjured Steven Adams sits on the bench for NBA playoff win for Grizzlies over Timberwolves

Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins explains the decision to bench Steven Adams for all but the first three minutes of game two.

The Memphis Grizzlies have taken a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a rather expensive spectator warming the bench.

As the Grizzlies won the game 104-95 on Thursday (Friday NZ time), head coach Taylor Jenkins was happy to leave Steven Adams, reportedly on around NZ$25 million per season, riding the pine with younger, quicker and smaller talent preferred against the Timberwolves.

An uninjured Adams was benched for the entire game three, by coach’s decision, after playing just the opening three minutes in game two.

Brandon Dill Steven Adams didn’t make it onto the court for the Memphis Grizzlies in game three.

Ben Golliver, of the Washington Post, wrote that Adams had simply been too slow to keep up with Minnesota's spread offense in the game one 130-117 loss to the Timberwolves, as he was dominated by Karl-Anthony Towns.

Other pundits have described the Timberwolves as a bad match-up for Adams and expect the big Kiwi centre to return to close to his usual minutes if the Grizzlies can win through to the second round of the playoffs.

Previous to the round one playoff series against the Timberwolves, Adams had been in spectacular form, consistently pulling strong rebound numbers.

A team man, Adams has been widely praised for his attitude in wanting what is best for the team during the last two games.

The Timberwolves have targeted Adams in the series and Jenkins has reacted by playing Kyle Anderson and Xavier Tillman for big minutes at centre.

In game three, the Grizzles had to fight back from a 26-point deficit to beat the Timberwolves in Minnesota.

Desmond Bane hit seven three-pointers amongst his 26 points for the Grizzles.

The Grizzlies are now just two wins away from advancing to the second round of the playoffs with the next game in Minneapolis on Saturday night (Sunday NZT).