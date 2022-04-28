Southland Sharks coach: 2022 squad could be most athletic yet

Southland Sharks coach Rob Beveridge is ready for his second season at the helm of the sharks in 2022. [File photo].

Southland Sharks coach Rob Beveridge believes the 2022 squad could be the most athletic in the Sharks’ 12-year National Basketball League history.

The Sharks will open its 2022 NBL campaign at ILT Stadium Southland in Invercargill on Friday night against defending champions the Wellington Saints.

Beveridge is excited by the squad the organisation has been able to assemble.

“This is going to be a very athletic team, probably the most athletic that Southland has ever seen.”

He pointed to the additions of the shot-blocking Romaro Gill at 2.18m, and Dru-Leo Leusogi-Ape who have increased the athleticism in the setup.

However, with the arrival of 19-year-old Ma’ave King in Invercargill this week Beveridge said the athleticism has been taken to another level.

“So we’ve gone from some good athletes to elite athlete. First practice he's coming in and doing some really special athletic things that we just don’t really see,” Beveridge said.

“There's a lot of expectations on [King], he’s touted as an NBA player of the future, but you’ve got to remember he is only 19. He’s only a baby, and we want to expose him and give him the opportunity to thrive, but we don’t want to put pressure on him.”

While Beveridge declared that the Sharks was “absolutely” a title contender in 2022, he expected its start to the season on Friday night to be sluggish.

He said the build-up to the season had been slow given seven players have had Covid during the preseason.

King and fellow key player Brayden Inger also only joined the Sharks squad this week following their Australian NBL duties.

“I think [Friday night] is going to be a little bit ugly. We just haven’t been together as a team enough.”

Although on the flip side, the Saints team that will line up in Invercargill is also expected to be well understrength given they still have Australian NBL players who are yet to join the team.

Meanwhile, the Sharks still have a spot on its roster to fill and management was working through that at the moment.

American Josh Cunningham, who played for the Sharks in 2021, was initially going to return, but Beveridge said he had to pull out for a personal reason.

They had another import sorted and ready to go, but Beveridge said there was a hiccup when they found out his passport expired, and they did not have the time to go through the process.

“So we’ve found another one who has agreed but hasn't signed a contract yet. We are hoping to get him in next week or the week after.”

Friday's Southland Sharks-Wellington Saints game will tip-off at 7.30pm.