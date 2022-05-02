Mystery shrouds $6m basketball facility linked to NBA star Steven Adams

Memphis Grizzlies' Steven Adams is believed to own a property in Wellington, which he plans to turn into a basketball hub.

Mystery surrounds a Wellington property linked Kiwi basketball star Steven Adams, which he reportedly planned to convert into courts for training camps.

An Auckland-based company bought the $6 million industrial space on Centennial Highway in March 2018. It was reported the former trampoline park to was to become a base for the Memphis Grizzlies centre’s basketball camps. Workers were reported to have signed non-disclosure agreements.

Since then, there have been no official updates on the development from Adams’ camp.

The Sports Pathways Trust, the charity that runs Adams’ basketball camps, said it had nothing to do with the facility.

Jericho Rock-Archer There is no visible construction at the Ngauranga Gorge property in question.

Chairperson Spencer Webster said the trust was “separate from Steven’s personal affairs”.

There were no contractors or visible construction at the site when Stuff visited on Friday.

SUPPLIED Kiwi basketballer getting to grips with his US environment.

A person walking out of building said he was working for the Government, but could not answer any questions.

Vulcan Trustee (NZ) Limited, the company that owns the property, only has one director – Martina Evans. She is a tax consultant and a director of an Auckland accountancy firm, Roberts & Associates. She declined to comment.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Adams has run several basketball camps in New Zealand. (File photo)

Wellington Saints manager Phil Hartley said he knew nothing new about the development.

Adams is now playing with his Memphis Grizzlies against the Golden State Warriors in the conference semi-finals of the NBA playoffs.

A request for comment sent to Adams through the Grizzlies media team was unanswered.