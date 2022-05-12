Steven Adams and Memphis Grizzlies send NBA playoffs series against Golden State Warriors to game six

With Ja Morant watching on from the sidelines, Memphis Grizzlies has kept its NBA season alive with an emphatic 134–95 thrashing of the Golden State Warriors.

Down 3-1, Steven Adams’ Grizzlies were facing a win or head off on the off-season break situation in game five of the Western Conference semifinals on Thursday (NZ time) and played like their season depended on the result.

Memphis now heads back to San Francisco trailing 3-2, facing the same win or go home circumstances as they look to stretch the series to a game seven decider by winning game six on Saturday (NZ time).

Karen Pulfer Focht Steven Adams defends Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry during Game 5.

A sloppy Golden State appeared to be doing little more than going through the motions as Memphis grabbed an early lead and then went about mounting some massive numbers.

Like most of the starters for both teams, Adams played limited minutes in the lopsided match where at one stage Memphis held a 55 point lead.

The big Kiwi centre finished with 13 rebounds, seven points and three assists in just 22 minutes.

Karen Pulfer Focht/AP Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant (centre), watches the game from the sidelines due to a knee injury.

An impressive showing given he’s fresh off a bout of Covid-19 and you get the impression he has a major role to play in game six if the Grizzlies are going to win.

Jaren Jackson Jr, Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones all managed a game-high 21 points for the Grizzlies with Klay Thompson grabbing 15 for the Warriors.

Desperate to keep its season alive, Memphis came out full of aggression and attitude to build a 10 point lead by the first break.

That blew out to 22 points, at one point late in the second quarter, as Adams busted through two defenders to register his first points from the floor.

He couldn’t make the and one play but Jackson Jr was on hand to grab the rebound and add two extra points.

By halftime, the Grizzlies had bolted to a 77-50 lead with Adams having five points and 8 rebounds.

Golden State committed 14 turnovers by halftime.

The run of Memphis continued in the third with the lead at 103-56 midway through the quarter.