Wellington Saints drop to 0-4 in NBL after loss to Canterbury Rams

Matur Maker dunks during the Canterbury Rams' win over the Saints on Sunday.

It's not quite crisis point for the Wellington Saints, but it’s getting close.

The 12-time National Basketball League (NBL) title winners and defending champions fell to 0-4 to start the season, losing 95-89 to the Canterbury Rams in the capital on Sunday.

With six teams making the finals this season and standout Australian forward Xavier Cooks, the Sydney Kings' MVP of the grand final series, still to take the court, the Saints won't be panicking.

These are rough old times for the Saints though, who are accustomed to breezing through the regular season and being the juggernaut of the league.

Canterbury split their road doubleheader after losing 85-77 to the Nelson Giants on Saturday, bouncing back with a rare away win over the Saints.

The victory lifts the Rams to 4-2 on the young NBL season under new coach Judd Flavell.

Sparked by a 16 point-14 rebound double-double from Sydney Kings’ Australian NBL title winner Matur Maker, in his second game for the Rams after arriving this week, Canterbury ground out a gritty win. South Sudanese-Australian big man Maker shot a perfect six from six, dominating inside with his 2.11m frame.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Taane Samuel poured in 30 points for the Saints, but it wasn't enough to lead his side to a first win of the NBL season.

It was a balanced scoring attack from the Rams, who had seven different players score in double figures.

Canterbury shot 52% from the field and outrebounded the Saints 45-33 with Maker grabbing 11 defensive boards in his 14 rebound haul.

Wellington were led by 30 points from Taane Samuel and 16 apiece from Tom Vodanovich and Jordan Ngatai, but couldn’t gain their first win.

The Rams led 48-44 at the half and 72-69 approaching the final quarter, but were able to keep the Saints at bay over the final 10 minutes.

New coach Guy Molloy and the Saints will be desperate to snap their losing run when they face fellow winless side, the Manawatū Jets, in their next game in Wellington on Sunday.

The Auckland Tuatara were dealt their first loss of the season, pipped 75-74 by the Hawke’s Bay Hawks.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Tom Vodanovich fires off a pass in the Saints’ 95-89 loss to the Canterbury Rams in Wellington on Sunday.

Veteran American big man Chris Johnson, the NBL’s best player through the early weeks of the competition, was a force again for the Tuatara in the loss.

The 36-year-old Johnson, who has a Kiwi wife and played 75 games in the NBA between 2010-13, stuffed the stat sheet with 29 points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks.

Nelson Giants’ centre Trey Mourning, the son of NBA Hall of Famer Alonzo Mourning, was pivotal in leading his side to a 85-77 home win over the Rams.

Mourning, who played college ball at Georgetown, dominated at both ends of the court, posting 37 points and 17 rebounds. He was strongly supported by American guard Jarrod West, who chipped in with 25 points and six steals.

Chris Symes/Photosport Nelson Giants' centre Trey Mourning shone in Saturday's win over Canterbury, posting 37 points and 17 rebounds.

Canterbury’s South Sudanese-Australian point guard Sunday Dech did all he could to lead the Rams to victory, impressing with 35 points, which included six threes.

The Otago Nuggets' winning ways continued, triumphing over the Franklin Bulls 83-66 in Pukekohe.

Kiwi guard Nikau McCullough produced a standout showing for the Nuggets on the road, exploding for a game-high 29 points on 12-19 shooting, while also picking up four steals.

Otago made it a successful 2-0 weekend, running out 87-72 victors over the Jets on Sunday, paced by 29 points, 13 rebounds, and four assists from Sam Timmins.

Chris Symes/Photosport Giants players Jarrod West, front, and Trey Mourning react after beating the Canterbury Rams on Saturday.

The Taranaki Airs upset the Southland Sharks 97-86 in New Plymouth for their second win of the season.

Buoyed by the arrival of American imports Javonte Douglas and Anthony Hilliard, who were playing their first game of the season, Taranaki gained a confidence-boosting victory.

Well-travelled 35-year-old Hilliard had quite the introduction, notching 28 points off the bench. Douglas, who played for Taranaki in 2018, was also effective with 14 points, 13 boards, and seven assists.

AT A GLANCE:

NBL round four:

At Eventfinda Stadium, Auckland: Hawke’s Bay Hawks 75 (Derone Raukawa 18, Jordan Hunt 18, Hyrum Harris 16, Ethan Rusbatch 12) Auckland Tuatara 74 (Chris Johnson 29, Siler Schneider 12) 1Q: 17-21, HT: 33-38, 3Q: 56-52.

At Franklin Pool & Leisure Centre, Pukekohe: Otago Nuggets 83 (Nikau McCullough 29, Tahjere McCall 12, Keith Williams 11) Franklin Bulls 66 (Isaac Davidson 16, Jayden Bezzant 12, Anzac Rissetto 10, Denhym Brooke 10) 1Q: 28-15, HT: 53-31, 3Q: 70-48.

At Trafalgar Centre, Nelson: Nelson Giants 85 (Trey Mourning 37, Jarrod West 25, Alex McNaught 11) Canterbury Rams 77 (Sunday Dech 35, Taylor Britt 16) 1Q: 27-17, HT: 45-41, 3Q: 65-66.

At TSB Stadium, New Plymouth: Taranaki Airs 97 (Anthony Hilliard 28, Tai Wynyard 19, Javonte Douglas 14) Southland Sharks 86 (Mojave King 28, Brayden Inger 20, Dom Kelman-Poto 12, Dru-Leo Leusogi-Ape 10) 1Q: 22-18, HT: 46-38, 3Q: 71-67.

At TSB Bank Arena, Wellington: Canterbury Rams 95 (Max Darling 18, Matur Maker 16, Michael Karena 13, Dech 12, Sam Smith 12, Joe Cook-Green 10, Ryan Taylor 10) Wellington Saints 89 (Taane Samuel 30, Jordan Ngatai 16, Tom Vodanovich 16, Mike Smith 14) 1Q: 25-18, HT: 48-44, 3Q: 72-69.

At Fly Palmy Arena, Palmerston North: Otago Nuggets 87 (Sam Timmins 29, Todd Withers 18, Williams 10) Manawatū Jets 72 (Rob Crawford 15, Zane Najdawi 15, Shane Temara 10, Pafe Momoisea 10) 1Q: 23-9, HT: 47-30, 3Q: 65-49.

Standings: Tuatara 4-1, Rams 4-2, Nuggets 4-2, Giants 3-1, Hawks 3-2, Bulls 2-2, Sharks 2-3, Airs 2-3, Saints 0-4, Jets 0-4.