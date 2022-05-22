Southland Sharks show 'soft underbelly' but no panic from coach

Southland Sharks coach Rob Beveridge says its road trip to Taranaki was brutal. [File photo].

Southland Sharks coach Rob Beveridge is showing no signs of reaching for the panic button despite a less than inspiring start to the 2022 National Basketball League season.

The Sharks have started the season with a two-win three-loss record. Its two wins come against a depleted Wellington Saints lineup and a less than fancied Manawatu Jets outfit.

Southland went into its showdown against the Taranaki Airs in New Plymouth on Saturday night favoured to pick up the points but came up short, losing 97-86.

Beveridge said his team had shown a bit of a “soft underbelly” to start the season, but he was happy it was happening now rather than at the back end of the season.

“I’m hoping [Saturday] night was the slap in the face we needed, and that’s not taking anything away from Taranaki, they were very good.”

He was quick to bite back at anyone raising concerns about the spluttering start to the campaign.

“With all due respect I don’t care what people think because they are not walking in our shoes,” Beveridge said alluding to some of the challenges they have had to deal with.

He said it was obvious the Sharks team was flat on Saturday night and while wary of using excuses Beveridge pointed to the less than ideal buildup as a potential reason for that.

The Sharks’ flight from Wellington to New Plymouth on Friday was cancelled which meant a five-and-a-half-hour bus trip, which isn't ideal for a group of large basketballers.

“It was absolutely brutal, it was 10 hours [from Invercargill] by the time we got there. We could have gone to Hawaii.”

“We did get back to one point on the third quarter, but we just couldn't sustain that physically pressure down the stretch.”

On top of the tough road trip, the Sharks were missing American import Winston Shepard who was scheduled to suit up for the first time against the Sharks.

Shepard injured his ankle in training on Thursday but did travel with the team.

However, he was unable to get through the shoot around on game day which ruled him out of the fixture against Taranaki.

Beveridge was confident he will play against the Otago Nuggets in Invercargill on Friday night in what is looming as a mouthwatering clash for many reasons.

Whenever Southland play near neighbours Otago it’s an exciting prospect. But the fact the Nuggets have started the season impressively, while the Sharks still need to find their mojo adds plenty more to the occasion.

“We are battling some things at the moment, that could be a defining moment for us. The Nuggets are stacked, they’ve probably got close to the three best imports in the league.

“They are playing well, they are playing confident. I like the challenge.”

Mojave King led the way for the Sharks in the 97-86 loss to Taranaki picking up 28 points and six rebounds.

Taranaki out-rebounded Southland 48 rebounds to 36.