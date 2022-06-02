Steven Adams wins fans award for NBA Assist of the Year with stunning buzzer beater

Adams and Grizzlies team-mate send viewers into a spin with an incredible basket.

Steven Adams has picked up the NBA fan’s award for assist of the year.

The 28-year-old Kiwi picked up the honour for an incredible pass thrown by the Memphis Grizzlies centre in a buzzer beater score against the San Antonio Spurs in March.

With just 0.4 seconds left on the clock before halftime, Adams made a throw that Aaron Rodgers would have been proud of, which went straight to Jo Morant at the other end of the court.

In one motion Morant managed to catch the ball in the air, turn and find the bucket, for one of the most amazing scores of this NBA season.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images Steven Adams was responsible for one of the most memorable moments from the current NBA season.

Adam’s 28-metre pass has reportedly been recorded as the longest assist in the NBA’s history.

On the eve of the NBA finals, between Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics, the NBA ran fan poll to ask people what their favourite moments of the season were, with Adam’s once in a lifetime pass coming out as the top assist.