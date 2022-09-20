Tall Black Taane Samuel tested positive for MDMA

Tall Blacks basketball player Taane Samuel has completed a one-month ban after he tested positive for MDMA during the NBL.

Samuel, 23, was playing for the Wellington Saints in the NBL. He was tested by Drug Free Sport New Zealand (DFSNZ) after a game in May.

The Sports Tribunal announced the sanction on Tuesday, a day after Samuel’s suspension was completed.

Their statement said Samuel, who also played for the Brisbane Bullets in this year’s Australian NBL and made his Tall Blacks debut at February’s World Cup Qualifiers in Manila, attributed his positive test to a spiked drink he’d been given at a party two days before the game.

READ MORE:

* Pero Cameron excited by young talent in Tall Blacks squad for World Cup qualifiers

* Little-used Breakers centre Rob Loe named in Tall Blacks for World Cup qualifiers

* Drug Free Sport NZ dealt hefty criticism by NZ Rugby review body in latest clenbuterol ruling



He went on to acknowledge that although his attitude at the time had been cavalier, he regretted his actions.

MDMA, commonly known as Ecstasy, is prohibited in sport under the substances of abuse category.

DFSNZ rules under this category acknowledge that some substances are abused outside of sport and allow athletes to balance a reduced ban with completion of a substance of abuse treatment programme.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Saints player Taane Samuel, left, had a disappointing finish to a big year.

This was only the second time DFSNZ had made use of these rules since they were established in 2021.

“It’s an approach to sanctioning created with the long-term health and wellbeing of athletes at heart,” DFSNZ chief executive Nick Paterson said.

“That being the case, we believe that getting Mr Samuel support for substance abuse and back to sport after serving his sanction is the most practical outcome.

“But this is also a reminder to other athletes that recreational drugs are banned in sport and can – and do – lead to sanctioning.”

DFSNZ accepted that the MDMA was taken by Samuel out-of-competition and not intended to give him an athletic advantage.

Samuel had already entered into a treatment programme to address his drug use. Completing that meant his suspension could be reduced from three months to one month.