'Vision is not great': Tom Abercrombie can't fly for seven weeks as frustrating eye injury lingers

Tom Abercrombie is in doubt for the start of the NBL season after requiring surgery to his eye.

After spending much of the last three seasons stuck in Australia, Breakers captain Tom Abercrombie now finds himself stranded in New Zealand.

Abercrombie has undergone successful surgery on his torn retina but cannot fly for seven weeks post the operation in what is a huge early season blow for the Breakers.

“My vision is not great at the moment,” he said. “It’s pretty blurry out of the bad eye.

Steve Bell/Getty Images Tom Abercrombie is unable to fly to games in Australia for the first seven weeks of the NBL.

“It’s pretty frustrating and disorientating at the moment.”

The delicate injury is improving but it remains unknown when Abercrombie will return to the court.

The 35-year-old small forward, who suffered the freak injury during a pre-season game against the Brisbane Bullets in Darwin, will miss a minimum of six away games due to not being able to travel.

Home games against the South East Melbourne Phoenix (October 20) and the JackJumpers (October 30) seem the most likely targets for his return to the court.

To help with his recovery, Abercrombie has had an air bubble inserted into his eye, effectively a blob that moves around.

“At the moment it’s taking up about 50% of my vision and it sort of reflects everything and gives me a bit of a headache but that will slowly shrink over these coming weeks.

“Unfortunately there’s nothing I can do to take it out or hurry it up, it just sits there as my little friend in my eye.”

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Tom Abercrombie doesn’t know exactly when he will return for the Breakers.

The air bubble has done its job with the recovery, he just needs to wait for it to disappear.

“In about three weeks it will be half the size of what it is now and the smaller it gets, the better my vision will be and the more I will be able to do.

“I could theoretically go and play right now but I just can’t see anything,” Abercrombie said.

Abercrombie will not play in the Breakers’ first home game against the Tasmania JackJumpers at Spark Arena on October 7, but remains optimistic he can return in home games soon.

With five of the first seven Breakers games being played across the Tasman, Abercrombie’s no-fly zone is set to cost him some serious game time.

Abercrombie’s eye condition might be stopping his travelling but he believes his teammates who can get on the plane also face a challenge in reverting back or for some squad members, learning to manage recovery amongst a tight schedule that now includes trans-Tasman travel again.

Graham Denholm/Getty Images Rayan Rupert (with ball) in action during the NBL Blitz match against the Sydney Kings.

One advantage of the recent Covid-19 ravaged reasons has been not having to fly between the two countries when the Breakers were based in Australia.

The Breakers kick-start its season this Sunday on the road to Melbourne United and it’s anything but plain sailing for new coach Mody Maor, with injury niggles and non-Covid illness running through the camp.

Star import Barry Brown and Will McDowell-White are both operating at less than 100% fitness due to minor niggles with the club looking to ease them into the season.

“All of the imports are sick at the moment,” Maor said. “Tom Vodanovich is sick, we’re missing four guys.”

Graham Denholm/Getty Images Breakers star import Barry Brown is less than 100% fit going into the start of the season.

In Abercrombie’s absence, the club will be relying on French Next Star Rayan Rupert to step up.

Abercrombie described Rupert as being the Breakers' best player in the NBL Blitz pre-season tournament in Darwin.

“The kid works harder than anyone I’ve ever seen,” Abercrombie said. “If he can keep building on that and improving, it will be fantastic for us, he’s a terrific talent.”

The Breakers will take two home games on the road this season with matches in Christchurch, against the Phoenix (December 1) and Melbourne United, on January 12.