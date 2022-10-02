Melbourne United edge Breakers in overtime in ANBL season opener

Cam Gliddon of the Breakers chases after a loose ball in their ANBL season opener against Melbourne United.

At John Cain Arena, Melbourne: Melbourne United 101 (Xavier Rathan-Mayes 33, Chris Goulding 24, Rayjon Tucker 16) Breakers 97 (Dererk Pardon 23, Barry Brown Jr 23, Izayah Le'afa 13, Rob Loe 12) 1Q: 20-22, HT: 45-42, 3Q: 69-67, 4Q: 88-88.

It might not have been the result they wanted, but the New Zealand Breakers should be vastly improved this season.

The Breakers tipped off their Australian NBL season with a 101-97 overtime loss against Melbourne United on Sunday, but there was plenty to like from the 2021-22 battlers.

Under new head coach, former assistant Mody Maor, the Breakers fought hard at both ends of the floor and showed they won’t be the easybeats they were last season, based in Australia during the pandemic.

Last season was a campaign to forget for the Breakers, who finished bottom of the table, winning just five of 28 games, the fewest in the club’s 19-year history.

In an enthralling contest, the Breakers pushed the classy Melbourne side all the way and had their moments in overtime.

They were unlucky too with Melbourne’s Canadian standout Xavier Rathan-Mayes draining a three with two minutes left in overtime, which looked to have come after the shot clock expired.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images Dererk Pardon was impressive in his Breakers’ debut against Melbourne United.

The Breakers never protested the decision on the sideline, but television replays suggested it shouldn’t have counted, putting Melbourne ahead 94-89.

Rathan-Mayes drained another triple shortly after, but the Breakers never went away with a Tom Vodanovich three tying it at 97-97. Melbourne only clinched victory in overtime with a Rathan-Mayes’ layup and some free throws.

Rathan-Mayes was terrific for Melbourne with 33 points, nine assists, and five rebounds – scoring nine of his points in overtime.

The Breakers got big performances from two of their new imports with forward Dererk Pardon (23 points, 12 rebounds, and two blocks) and guard Barry Brown Jr (23 points, five assists and four rebounds) both shining.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images Melbourne United standout Xavier Rathan-Mayes did it all for the hosts against the Breakers.

Australian guard Will McDowell-White did a bit of everything, threatening a triple-double with nine points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists.

Heading into the final quarter, the Breakers were sniffing an upset win, trailing 69-67.

A three from Izayah Le'afa closed Melbourne’s lead to 84-82 with two minutes to go, setting up a tense finish.

Both sides traded baskets in an exciting end to the game, which was only topped by overtime – where it could have gone either way.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images Melbourne United’s David Barlow fouls Izayah Le'afa of the Breakers in their ANBL season opener.

The Breakers made a fast start, jumping out to an early 20-8 advantage with Brown Jr providing most of the early offensive fireworks.

Known more for his defensive prowess, Brown Jr was a handful with the ball in his hand, scoring 10 of the Breakers’ first 15 points.

He also made an impact defensively, largely marking up against potent Melbourne scorer Chris Goulding, who he kept under control in the first half.

The Breakers took a 22-20 lead into the first quarter, but Melbourne came out with greater intensity and accuracy to start the second term.

Led by Rathan-Mayes and Australian veteran David Barlow, back after briefly retiring, Melbourne began to find their groove offensively.

Barlow shot a perfect three from three from beyond the arc in the first half.

Melbourne drained 11 of 23 from three point land in the first half, allowing them to go into halftime with a three point buffer (45-42).

The second half was a thrilling affair with Melbourne never able to pull away from the Breakers – something that continued into overtime.

The Breakers return for an emotional homecoming against the Tasmania JackJumpers at Auckland’s Spark Arena on Friday – in what will be their first home game in 489 days.