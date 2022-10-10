Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit, the reluctant basketball convert

Veteran Southern Steel netballer Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit will turn to basketball this week when she lines up for the Southland Storm in the Schick 3×3 Cup in Invercargill.

Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit thinks she might have to find a different route into the Mike Piper Training Centre at ILT Stadium Southland around this time of the year.

Selby-Rickit is best known for her netball exploits playing 199 games in New Zealand’s elite domestic competition.

Three weeks ago, on her way to a gym session at the Mike Piper Training Centre, Selby-Rickit was stopped by Southland Basketball Association general manager Jill Bolger.

“Where the Mike Piper Training Centre is you have to walk past the basketball office,” Selby-Rickit said.

“Jill saw me walk past and said; ‘hey get in here’.”

Bolger asked what Selby-Rickit was doing between October 12 and 15. Selby-Rickit confesses she couldn’t think of a good enough excuse quick enough.

Before she knew it Selby-Rickit had agreed to line up for the Southland Storm in the Schick 3×3 Cup basketball tournament in Invercargill this week.

Selby-Rickit’s second home is court one at ILT Stadium Southland, given the sheer number of games the 33-year-old has played for the Steel at the venue over the years.

But she admitted the prospect of stepping out on that same court as a basketball player was daunting.

“I’m 10 times more nervous,” she said.

“I do get nervous about basketball because I don’t play it very often. It’s not like netball where I train for it every day and have a four-month build-up to the season.”

While the quest in netball and basketball are similar, in terms of getting the ball into a hoop, Selby-Rickit said they were still very different sports.

Of course, there’s the small matter of the fact that she doesn’t shoot the ball in netball given Selby-Rickit has carved out a career in the defensive circle.

Selby-Rickit has been training under the guidance of coach Leyton Haddleton alongside the Sharks men’s 3x3 players in recent weeks to help get her and her fellow Storm players up to speed.

“My first few trainings I just didn’t want to shoot. I would just pass it on, but Leyton said you’ve got to shoot. I’ve got a wee bit better, but it’s still not a comfortable position for me to be in.”

Selby-Rickit played a lot of basketball when she was at school, but the 3x3 format, which is played with just three players in each team and on a half-court, was new to her.

“I’m still asking about rules now. I learn something every training.”

While reluctant, Selby-Rickit felt stepping out of her comfort zone would help her in her build towards her sporting priority, the 2023 ANZ Premiership.

She has done it previously playing rugby, rugby league and other sports in the off-season.

“I hate training by myself, so this has been really great for that. You can always do shuttle-running, but that’s sort of mindless. You are just running, but with this kind of stuff you have to think, move and still use some ball skills.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff Tom Cowie will be part of the Southland Sharks 3x3 team for the Schick Cup tournament in Invercargill.

The Schick 3×3 Cup will run from Wednesday to Saturday in Invercargill with 32 teams (16 men’s and 16 women’s) lining up at ILT Stadium Southland. All 176 games will be broadcast live on Sky Sport.

Selby-Rickit will be joined by Maddison Tinnock, Laura Jackson and Lucy Brown as part of the Storm team for the tournament.

The Sharks men’s team is Alonzo Burton, Tom Cowie, Dom Kelman-Poto and Dru-Leo Leusogi-Ape.

Basketball New Zealand’s Leagues general manager Huw Beynon was excited to return to Invercargill for the Schick 3×3 Cup.

“We can’t wait to see the 32 teams on display and are thrilled to be working with ILT Stadium Southland to deliver this exciting event.”