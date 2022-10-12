Basketball 'at the highest calibre' arrives in Invercargill

Southland Sharks player Tom Cowie in action on day one of the Schick Cup 3x3 competition being played in Invercargill. Southland beat the Nelson Giants. the Storm lost to Pouakai.

It’s a case of fourth time lucky for ILT Stadium Southland staff in their attempt to get the Schick Cup 3x3 basketball tournament back to Invercargill.

The Schick 3×3 Cup started on Wednesday morning and will run through to Saturday in Invercargill with 32 teams (16 men’s and 16 women’s) from throughout New Zealand lining up at Stadium Southland.

The 3x3 format is played on half a court with just three players per team.

Invercargill hosted the first National Basketball League 3x3 tournament in 2020, but there have since been three failed attempts at hosting a follow-up tournament with Covid-19 halting it.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Southland Storm player Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit in action on day one of the Schick Cup 3x3 competition being played in Invercargill. The Storm lost

However, close to 150 basketball players have now in Invercargill for the 2022 tournament which started at 11am on Wednesday morning.

Two sessions per day will be held through to the finals on Saturday night. The first session will run from 11am to 3pm each day and the later session from 5pm to 9pm.

All 176 games will be broadcast live on Sky Sport although Stadium Southland events manager Lilly Griffin hoped the Southland public would get in behind the event and attend it in person.

Meridian Energy has come on board to make the first night session on Wednesday night free for anyone who wanted to attend. A kid zone was operating as well to provide more entertainment for youngsters.

Stadium Southland general manager Nigel Skelt said all up about 200 players and officials were in the city for the event.

The stadium management’s goal is for the Schick 3x3 Cup to develop into a destination event for Invercargill where spectators will travel from throughout New Zealand to watch what has been labeled “basketball’s biggest party”.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Southland youngsters enjoyed some coaching tips on Tuesday by from various coaches including Nelson Giants basketballers Sam Dempster and Riley Benesmann ahead of the Schick Cup 3x3 tournament starting in Invercargill on Wednesday.

“It’s about bringing as many folk into town as we can, it’s really exciting for the community. We’ve got the men’s and women’s players that went across to [the Olympics] in Toyko. It’s basketball at the highest calibre.”

The 32 teams is an increase on the 24 teams which took part in Invercargill in 2020. Included for the first time will be the Southland Storm women’s team.

The Southland Sharks will this week finally get to try to defend the men’s title they won 2020.