Breakers triumph against table-topping Taipans in club's 600th game in history

Jarrell Brantley of the Breakers looks to make a pass against Cairns on Sunday.

The Breakers marked their milestone 600th NBL game with a 68-64 victory over the table-topping Cairns Taipans in a slow march of a contest, which ended with a frantic final few minutes.

Barry Brown Jr was the difference for the Breakers, who overcame a poor start - matching the NBL's lowest first quarter haul with just five points - to score their third away win of the season.

After missing three games with hamstring tightness, Brown's 24 points, including seven in the final term, proved crucial as his club struggled offensively for the majority of Sunday's contest in Cairns.

The Breakers faced a five-point deficit heading into the final quarter and finally found their first lead of the game when Rayan Rupert nailed a three-pointer from the corner.

Brown scored their next two buckets as each team traded the lead back and forth.

Izayah Le'afa's contested three pointer with less than two minutes left gave the Breakers a 63-60 lead.

Turnovers then ensued. Brown made two free-throws to hand New Zealand a 65-64 lead before Cairns had another opportunity to wrangle it back.

Emily Barker/Getty Images The Breakers knocked over the league-leading Taipans in Cairns on Sunday.

But DJ Hogg, who top scored for Cairns with 25 points, missed an easy lay-up under the basket and New Zealand sealed the game at the stripe through Dererk Pardon for their four-point victory.

It was miraculous to say the least. The Breakers, despite entering the record books for the wrong reasons (they were down 16-5 at quarter-time) still only trailed by nine points at halftime.

New Zealand missed their opening 14 shots and were scoreless until the seven-minute mark. Brown ended the slide with a free throw, but that would be their only score from the field as they finished with 1-17 shooting for the first quarter.

Emily Barker/Getty Images Barry Brown Jr of the Breakers is defended by Cairns’ Bul Kuol in their win on Sunday.

It felt as though Hogg was playing his own game as he cruised to his spots and kept the hosts' scoreboard ticking.

But Cairns' lead was whittled away quickly as the Taipans endured their own offensive struggles in the second term, despite a brave effort from Hogg, who had 18 of Cairns' 32 first half points.

The Breakers hit just one of their 17 three point attempts and had no assists through 20 minutes of play.

But they would go on to hit seven three pointers in the second half, make seven assists and pull through to win their fifth game in just 16 days, moving to four wins and two losses for the season.

The victory also ensures New Zealand are just above 50 percent overall through 600 NBL matches, with 301 wins and 299 losses.