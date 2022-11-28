NBA: Steven Adams shows off silky passing game in Memphis Grizzlies' win over Knicks

Steven Adams has scored his seventh double-double of the NBA season but his passing skills have won him the most plaudits in the Memphis Grizzlies' 127-123 win over the New York Knicks.

Adams was only credited with two assists – one being a special no-look pass to Ja Morant in the opening quarter – but he also fired off a number of critical passes that helped deliver points at Madison Square Garden on Sunday (Monday NZT).

Memphis Grizzlies TV commentator on Bally Sports, Pete Pranica, described Adams as having one of the best passing games for a big man in the NBA, during the broadcast.

John Munson Steven Adams has been praised for his silky passing skills in the win over the Knicks.

Some NBA fans have labelled that as being a stretch on social media but one thing most agree on, was that Adams’ passing game against the Knicks was one of high quality.

Adams Scored 16 points with 10 rebounds, seven of which came at the offensive end of the court.

John Munson Steven Adams scored 16 points and dragged down 10 rebounds against the New York Nicks.

Morant scored his fifth career triple-double with 27 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds.

Jalen Brunson scored a game high 30 points for the Knicks.

With a 12 win, eight loss record, Memphis sits third on the Western Conference table, behind the table-topping Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets.

The Grizzlies remain on the road with their next clash against the Minnesota Timberwolves who have a 10-win, 10-loss record this season.